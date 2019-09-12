UPP Urges PMB To Be Magnanimous In Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to accept his victory with the magnanimity of a forgiving father and remain focused in carrying out the onerous responsibilities of his office.

The national chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Chief Chekwas Okorie in a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday in Abuja, said that the party’s leadership are committed to remain constructively engaged with the President until the successful completion of his second and final tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal yesterday upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in February, 2019 presidential election. The UPP in its message noted that justice has been served by Buhari’s victory at the tribunal saying that this victory is essentially victory for democracy.

The party recalled that on 17th August, 2018, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party resolved unequivocally to support President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for 2019 Presidential election and unambiguously stated that it would contribute its own quota to ensure that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 23rd February 2019 Presidential Election would be so resounding in a manner that would make any petition against the outcome of the election to be a “mere and unnecessary national distraction”.

The congratulatory message reads in part, “On 20th November, 2018, the leaders of our party led by our national chairman, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie were granted audience at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to meet with the President where the party conveyed its resolution not to present a presidential candidate on the platform of the UPP in order to focus our attention and energy in campaigning for him. He won the election with a margin of nearly four million votes to his closest rival.

“We sincerely advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome of the election in the spirit of sportsmanship. Unfortunately, they opted to proceed to the Tribunal with their petition against the election of President Buhari. True to our prediction, they have only succeeded in distracting the attention of the Nigerian people unnecessarily. We hope that their misadventure will be allowed to rest at this point, and save the nation of further distraction.

“In congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, we urge him to accept his victory with the magnanimity of a forgiving father. He should remain focused in carrying out the onerous responsibilities of his office. The United Progressive Party and its leadership are committed to remain constructively engaged with the President until the successful completion of his second and final tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”