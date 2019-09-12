W’Bank Earmarks $350m To Boost WASH In Nigeria

In furtherance of its commitment to support the target of achieving sustainable goal in the water sector, the World Bank has donated $350m to Nigeria.

The fund which is expected to be approved by next year is to support the implementation of the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project initiatives by the ministry.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu stated this during a two day workshop of the National Stakeholders’ Consultation on Nigeria Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project in Abuja.

Adamu said the essence of the workshop was to bring states together to unveil the implementation of the planned project and to educate them on how the funds can be utilised.

He however lamented the minimal success by the sector under the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) with over 50million people mostly the rural dwellers yet to access potable water, which necessitated the launch of PEWASH program by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in November 2016.

The PEWASH program according to the Minister is a 15 year- programme that is divided into three phases. Phase 1, is the preparation period that is devotes to sustained advocacy, mobilization and project takeoff. Phase II, will span 2019 to 2025 with substantial increase in project delivery, while Phase III, from 2026 to 2030, will consolidate the programme implementation.

Two out of the States, Kano and Ogun have served as pilot states with over 700 water facilities constructed or rehabilitated giving an investment of over N1.6 billion by the Federal Government.

“It is my pleasure to inform this gathering that the World Bank has graciously considered our request and preparing a project in support of the PEWASH programme with an investment worth US$350 million to deliver sustainable and safe water and sanitation to millions of Nigerians and to support our efforts to end open defecation.

“We are hopeful that the World Bank will approve this loan maybe next year, so that the serious states not the lucky states will be the beneficiaries of this funds” Adamu stated.

On his part, the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Rachid Benmessaoud, while congratulating the federal government of its strong commitment towards improving WASH services, expressed that the project was earmarked due to low access to water supply sanitation and hygiene services in the country.

He also reiterated that ” This project which serves to increase access to water and sanitation and hygiene services is part of our long term obligation in the rural WASH sector involving critical projects and leveraging other activities in the country portfolios, including activities in the education and health to promote sector reforms and digital on the human capital agenda.

“That is why this year at the request of government of Nigeria, our team has begun preparing the new $350m lending corporation in support of rural communities and small towns”.

Rachid thereby called on the Federal, States, Local governments, NGOs, private sector and all stakeholders to work together in order to make the possible possible with achieving a great potential in the water sector.