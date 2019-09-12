Why I Created New Ministries – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained reasons why he created new ministries in his second term.

Buhari who spoke during the maiden Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) said it would improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

The president also explained that he reappointed some of the ministers based on merit pointing out that he expects them to redouble their efforts.

According to him, “For returning ministers, my decision to appoint you is based on merit. During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term.”

He said that in order to enhance service delivery, government decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve the goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth, adding that he merged the Ministry of Finance with that of Budget and National Planning and created Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disasters Management and Social Development to fully institutionalize various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of the country.

He revealed that he split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Ministry of Transportation and Aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of nation’s infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.

Speaking further he said, “On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements we created the Ministry of Police Affairs whose purpose is to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhance Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies, this will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the north east.

“We also created a new Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs this ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.

“The minister’s the role will include coordinating of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.”

President Buhari also charged his new cabinet members on the need to deliver on his administration’s Next Level Agenda to the 200 million people in Nigeria by implementing policies and programmes that will improve the lives of the ordinary citizens.

The President said that the safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people “are our responsibility, we must not fail them.”

Buhari stressed that “As a government our focus must remain that of selfless service.”

President Buhari said that he expected all the ministers to double their efforts in this second term.

For the new cabinet members, the President said, the weekly meeting presents an opportunity to know their fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting his government’s stated policies, which will positively impact on Nigerians.

According to him, in the recently concluded elections, “the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate – to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country; create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and to instill governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption. All ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations.”

President Buhari said that he had instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for his review and final approval.

“As I said during the recent retreat, we must work in harmony with each other. Communication and team work are the hallmarks of success,” he reiterated.

The president tasked all the ministers to keep in mind the oath they took three weeks ago and work selflessly for the good of the citizens.