Why Over 900 Microfinance Banks Need More Software Options

Barring any change of plans, all the 908 Microfinance Banks in Nigeria will be forced to adopt a single software platform to transact banking businesses. The project is under the auspices of the National Association of Microfinance Banks Unified IT Platform (NAMBUIT).

The implementation which has already commenced, was borne out of the desire by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and National Deposit Insurance Corporation, (NDIC) to have data integrity arising from differences in the reports submitted by Microfinance Banks, (MFBs) during the rendition of their statutory monthly reports to the Regulators against what was obtained from Regulators during onsite visits to most MFBs. Inlaks Computers Limited is the contractor handling the NAMBUIT project for NDIC and CBN. The project seeks to bring all MFBs to use one unified software so that data integrity issues will be resolved.

However good this intention may serve, the Regulators cannot be seen to favour a certain technology provider nor be seen to invest in one banking application development against the several other companies who have invested resources thereto. The expectation from the Regulators is to set the standards and requirements to be met by institutions and service providers while allowing the institutions to make a business decision to choose the technology service providers of their choice based on pre-set parameters.

The decision of the Regulators to now prefer one service provider against the principle of an open market economy will in the view of stakeholders in the Microfinance sector kill competition, which is healthy for the Microfinance sub-sector and an actual requirement to stimulate innovation and growth in the industry. The promoters of the scheme also claim the NAMBUIT will reduce operational cost and deepen collaboration within the MFB community and improve access to accurate, timely operational and financial reports for prompt decision-making.

Plausible as this initiative might be, there are latent economic dangers in that policy.

The Regulators might create bigger unintended economic and socio-economic consequences in an attempt to solve the intended problem.

First, this goes against the local content support initiative of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to promote and support local content driven economy. Inlaks Computer, though an indigenous firm, deploys Temenous T24 (a Swiss Based application).

This will only serve to promote capital flight out of the economy.

Thus, local service providers would invariably be made to lose their huge investments made over the years to sustain the market. What happens to these investors, their families and dependents; their employees and attendant auxiliary services that depends on these to survive. This is a time- bomb waiting to explode.

Before the implementation of the NAMBUIT project, several local data companies owned and managed by Nigerians were providing banking solutions to huge numbers of MFBs. What this policy thrust will achieve when fully implemented will mean that the several software providers will be liquidated and their employees will be out of jobs or downscale significantly and lose the millions of investments in developing, innovating and offering support services to their various clients. The banking specific software would be a waste as there would be no platform to deploy the software anymore.

Already the software space in Nigeria is dominated by foreign software and the CBN, who has been the champion of local content in the real sector industry shouldn’t be seen to introduce policies and initiatives that choke local software developers. The deployment of a single software platform also means any incidence of downtime (which of course is very possible) will affect all the MFBs at the same time and thus constitute a major threat to the subsector as this would lead to crisis and serious threat of public confidence to the sub-sector which already is in short supply.

The CBN and NDIC should note that not all the MFBs practitioners agreed to use one software solution because this could be counterproductive for the customers, institutions and other stakeholders. To put this into perspective, a core banking application (CBA) is to Microfinance Bank what a foundation is to a building. This means MFBs with a comprehensive, automated and effective CBA guarantees profitably, operational efficiency and organizational/customer success.

Local core banking applications like BankOne, Sagamy, EazyBank AX, CuteBanker, POM, Craft Silicon, TrustBank, Instafin, IntergraBanking, Microsoft Dynamics NAV and many others have been deployed by several microfinance banks with a large degree of success stories to boot.

This is alongside some custom-built solutions that are live in several MFBs across the country.

However, while the functionalities of CBAs for MFBs have evolved, there still exist significant areas for improvement concerning cost, user experience, integration options for value-added services and service support. Standardization across all software platforms will address whatever gaps that exist and not the adoption of a single software provider, like it is currently being implemented. Thus, there should be a rethink of the policy and allow all banking applications especially those of Nigerian origin to compete favourably in market.

The Regulators should go back and have a fresh dialogue with the Microfinance Banks and service providers to address the issue for which solution is desired.

Adamu, a financial analyst writes from Abuja