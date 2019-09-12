The uniqueness and creative prowess of African designers is enthralling as is displayed in the beautiful pieces of clothing trending amongst Nigerians and the rest of the world, this creativity is mostly evident when the topic of discussion is African fashion and African print wears. African fashion in recent times is attracting a global recognition not just for Africans alone. Westerners literally are beginning to cherish African fashion.

African fashion does not only come in garments. Some of the designs can come in bags, jewelry and shoes. The illusion many especially women had concerning African fashion can only be described as ‘’myopic’’. Wearing an African outfit doesn’t in any way downgrade your personality, rather, it gives you a sense of distinctiveness.

Apparently, women take the lead when it comes to fashion business and setting fashion trend. Trending outfits are wears that some women would consider as a must-have, which is why it makes more sense to get on the trend of those who tell and sell our cultures to the world by rocking the beautiful African clothing items.

Wearing an African attire may appear archaic to some women who still pitch their fancies only on foreign or western wears. African print dresses are an embodiment of the African tradition. African prints are considered one of the very best within and outside the length and breadth of the continent of Africa. Embracing African fashion brings the ‘Africaness’ in you, the styles, quality, and blend of colors will tickle your fancy if it isn’t already.

Why women should embrace African fashion

It’ll amaze you to see the level of attraction you get rocking an African print. If you’re the type that likes the attention that comes with being smartly and beautifully dressed. African print wears should be a must-have because they are unique and uniqueness stands out.

The uniqueness of African prints is one of the reasons modern women go for the outfits. African print dresses can be worn for various purposes. It comes in different styles and can be worn for various reasons.

There’re quite a number of African fabrics made from kente, superwax, ankara, kitenge, that are used to produce these smart-looking outfits. Asides dresses made from the various African print fabrics we have, there are other pieces of clothing which you could try out, some of which are African print head wrap, African print skirts, jumpsuit and trousers made of African fabrics and a lot other pieces of clothing.

Speaking of African print skirts, these are increasingly becoming popular apparently due to the appeal of our colorful African fabrics. In the past, for a lady to wear skirts made from African fabrics she had to do so with a corresponding top, these two pieces of clothing were famously dubbed ‘skirt and blouse’. But in recent times and as a result of the elegance of the African print skirts you can wear the African print skirt with whatever top you want like the ‘English top’. This development has made it more appealing to the modern woman as she no longer has to look all traditional and native as in the past which used to be the hallmark of African print wears. By the way, using Ankara or super wax fabric to make a skirt can be lovely.

If you’re still in doubt as to what these modern print skirts look like, you might want to see these: