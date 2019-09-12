Xenophobia: Matters Arising

Nigeria is a coat of many colours; a country that means different things to different people, depending on the ground where you stand or the prism from where you are viewing the course of events as they unfold. The country has been defined in many ways. Some of these definitions are flattering while others are unsparing. Nevertheless, the nation has continued to be a contradiction in terms with her potentials for greatness still remaining largely unrealized.

We see our nation as the leader in Africa, hence the sobriquet: the Giant of Africa. This claim is basically anchored on the fact of our huge population and resource endowments. The declining fortunes of Nigeria on the global stage and the diminishing capacity of the Nigerian State to respond to the needs of her population at home and in the Diaspora have clearly proven that demographic size and possession of oil resource are not enough to confer leadership of Africa on us.

Nigeria is sliding into political irrelevance not only in Africa but also in the international arena. It is painful to accept. But it is a stark reality, no matter whatever apologists may say to the contrary. The ongoing xenophobic attacks targeted at Nigerians in South Africa and the seeming helplessness of Abuja to respond appropriately has brought to the fore the depth to which we have sunk in the ladder of leadership relevance in Africa.

It is heart-rending that ordinary South Africans have for many years now continued to kill Nigerians and destroy their businesses and properties in South Africa for no justifiable reasons. And in the midst of these criminal onslaughts, the successive South African authorities have not taken any drastic steps to curb the excesses of their country men and women who have ceaselessly continued to bay for the blood of innocent Nigerians and other African nationals living and plying their trade in the country.

It is a big shame that leaders like Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa are indifferent and diffident in the midst of these atrocities by their people. We are persuaded by their unholy silence and inaction to conclude that they are complicit in the relentless orgy of destructions and violence directed at Nigerians. If they are not complicit, how come that from Mbeki to Ramaphosa, no meaningful efforts have been made to bring these South African criminals to book?

It is all the more painful, considering the huge sacrifices Nigeria made to ensure that these people that are now seeing us as unwanted felons, were liberated from the apartheid regime instituted by the Boers in South Africa. Under apartheid, the black South Africans were treated like sub-humans and scums of the earth. It took the commitment of Nigeria in terms of huge human and material resources to compel the Boers to dismantle the structures of the oppressive apartheid system and usher in black majority rule.

For the memories of those who may have forgotten, Nigeria was for several decades the Permanent Chairman of the United Nations Committee Against Apartheid. In that capacity, Nigeria coordinated all the continental and international campaigns for the political freedom of the black South Africans. It was in the recognition of the outstanding leadership roles of Nigeria in the fight for the liberation of South Africa and indeed Southern Africa that Nigeria was declared a Frontline State, even when it shares no territorial contiguity with South Africa.

It is also important for these ungrateful South Africans to know that a distinguished Nigerian, Chief Emeka Anyaoku as the Commonwealth Secretary General, was at the centre of the series of negotiations that granted majority rule in 1994. Prior to that, another great Nigerian, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was among the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) that brokered the release of Nelson Mandela from 27 years of solitary confinement in South African prisons. And this paved way for the constitutional talks that brought black majority rule.

South Africans may have forgotten all this. May be it is a case of collective or selective amnesia. But whatever it is, I think it is incumbent on the South African authorities to teach their people a bit of this history. Rather than see us as enemies, with the knowledge of the history, they would come to appreciate that Nigeria was truly their liberator.

Our country has not really demonstrated leadership in this South African saga. We have never for once spoken tough or taken any serious diplomatic action against South Africa that would have compelled her to call her errant citizens to order. Diplomacy is all about reciprocity. We cannot just keep quiet in the face of these provocations. Just recently, President Trump of the United States hiked the tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US. Beijing similarly responded immediately by also increasing the tariffs on American products coming into China. This is what diplomacy is all about. Keeping quiet or making feeble response like summoning the South African Ambassador for explanations only portrays weakness.

It is important to note that Nigeria has allegedly recalled our Ambassador in South Africa. This is the right thing to do in the circumstance. Abuja should recall all our diplomats home to register strongly our displeasure with South Africa. The Nigerian Government should also order South African diplomats out of Nigeria immediately. This should be followed by an ultimatum to South Africa to arrest and prosecute all the culprits implicated in the attacks against Nigerians. And Nigerians that suffered losses must be adequately compensated within a given time frame. If South Africa fails to comply, Nigeria may go for the severance of diplomatic relations. This, I believe, is the right course of action to be taken.

But above all this, the key lesson from South Africa is that we must work hard to put our home in order. We should, as a matter of urgency, fix our country and make it liveable and attractive to Nigerians and investors alike. This will help to stem the current exodus of Nigerian youths to foreign lands in search of better life.

We as a nation also must stop paying lip service to national unity. Can we truly talk of unity when divisive and obstructive structures like quota system, federal character, and discriminatory admission policies remain the directive principles of State Policy? If we cannot put our house in order and halt the exodus, Nigeria may continue to face such embarrassments not only in South Africa but also in many other places in the world. The time to act is now.

–Nwosu can be reached by email: cdnwosu2@gmail.com