1000 Small Scale Farmers To Benefit From Denmark Coy, KDSG MoU On Milk Production

In a new public-private partnership, Kaduna State Government and farmer-owned Arla Foods are committing to further development of a long-term sustainable dairy industry and local dairy sector in Nigeria by helping 1,000 small scale farmers create better livelihoods.

Towards this end, Kaduna state government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Denmark company, Arla foods international to boost dairy production in the state.

According to the vice president of the company, Steen Hadsbjerg when the milk production becomes operational, the project is expected to create 50,000 jobs with an investment portfolio of €100million.

In the agreement, while the State and the Government will offer 1,000 nomadic dairy farmers permanent farm lands with access to water, Arla will be the commercial partner that will purchase, collect, process and bring the local milk to market.

In his remarks, the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai said “We are very pleased to collaborate with Arla Foods to grow and further improve our nation’s dairy industry. With our different competencies, together we can empower local farmers and promote a market-driven sustainable dairy development in Nigeria”.

“Public and private investments pave the way Kaduna State and the Federal Government are committed to improving the structural conditions for the nomadic farmers. Instead of continuously moving in search of grazing areas and water, land will be set up for the farmers to permanently base themselves and have opportunities to expand their farms. Securing the infrastructure such as roads, power and water, which are necessary to process and bring the milk to market, is also part of the public commitment.

“Our hope is that what we started with Arla leading to the development of the grazing reserve in Kubau local government; and we want to develop jointly with them, will show the itinerant nomadic herdsmen that it is possible to engage in modern livestock production without having to go up and down the Country.

“We want to show that it is possible for a livestock production to be a business rather than a culture or habit or lifestyle but something that can empower and enrich our herdsmen and women.

“We are aware that there are many such proposals under consideration under various names but we have confidence that it is only through a private sector driven and managed programme that you have a sustainability.

“The government can facilitate, the government subsidize, the government can support but we believe that it is only we when have experts like Arla providing the technical assistant, the technology and managing and guiding then we put in our own efforts it have success”, el-Rufai said.

The governor said the MOU with Arla was a first step which the state government hopes to exploit and replicate in other parts of the state.

“Arla intends to invest a hundred million Euros in this project, this is a major investment that will create tens and thousands of direct Job opportunities, but more than that its success will provide a template that can be replicated across our other 15 grazing reserve and indeed across Nigeria, because herdsmen farmer problems is not just an economic or political problem but has today become a National security problem” he noted .

The government assured the company and the governnent of Denmark that “we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the project is a success, because the success of this project will solve political, economic and security problems for Nigeria”.

The project will primarily be funded by loans provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria and guaranteed by the local state. As the commercial partner, Arla will invest in establishing milk collection centres. These will be pivotal to Arla’s role as a processor of the milk produced by the farmers.

Earlier in his speech,the Vice President of Arla, Steen Hadsbjerg said the signing of the MOU was a “step towards increasing milk production in the country.

“For Arla this is a huge project, it is the first project of its kind that we are conducting in the world.

I’m happy to introduce our partnership which will increase our food production” he said.

The Denmark ambassador to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp said the embassy will continue to support the project to ensure that it succeeds.