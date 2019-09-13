101 Candidates To Contest Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Elections – INEC

In accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would publish the particulars of people standing for the November elections today. This is even as it revealed that 101 candidates would contest the forthcoming elections.

According to INEC, it will publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates for the elections and will punish any political party that present underage people to stand for the election.

A statement issued by the national commissioner and chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said personal particulars of the nominees will be published on the notice boards of their offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.

“As required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the list of aspirants who emerged has since been published on our website and other platforms.”

“From our records, 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa State as against 59 in Kogi State. Out of these, 52 political parties for Bayelsa State and 49 for Kogi State respectively submitted the list of candidates and their personal particulars at the close of nomination at 6pm on Monday 9th September 2019. While some of the political parties that conducted primaries did not submit any list and personal particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the Commission. Out of the 101 nominees for the two states, 91 are male, representing 90 per cent, while 10 are female, representing 10 per cent of all the nominees. Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa State, six are female, while 46 are male.

The corresponding figures for Kogi State are four female and 45 male nominees,” INEC said.

The publication of the personal particulars of nominees, according to INEC, is for members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding the candidates, as required by law.

Similarly, the Commission has observed from a preliminary review of the list and personal particulars submitted by the political parties that some of the governorship and deputy-governorship candidates are below the minimum age prescribed by the Constitution for these positions. The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action.”

“As we continue to prepare for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for Saturday 16th November 2019, the Commission once more reminds the political parties of the timelines in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and requests strict compliance with them. We look forward to working with the parties and all stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two states free, fair and credible,” the statement added.