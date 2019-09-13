A Deep Glance At Buhari’s Ministers – 3

Last week we took a break to contribute to that disgusting event tagged xenophobia. Today we are continuing with our series, which with apologies may continue to be broken intermittently by happenings in the polity that demand attention and must be dealt with accordingly. Like mentioned earlier, I’m picking those in my opinion considered very controversial to well, less controversial to the lacklustre. Therefore, God help me.

Today I welcome you to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, a very maligned, never-to-be-ignored man who, for some very strange reasons, has suffered much negative publicity, much more than he should have.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is a man who takes assignments and responsibilities very seriously and it seems he will sacrifice his skin to deliver on his responsibilities. I repeat what I said earlier; I am here not to bury nor praise “Ceasar” but facts speak for themselves. The man, Ogbeni, inherited a very rural state. Osun State was and still is the lowest beneficiary from the federal allocation. Unlike the “big boy” states, Osun has no 13% derivation and it is a land locked in more than the sense of the term because it is close to Lagos, Nigeria’s economic giant, where all the investments and money-spinning activities reside. Gifted with the international airport and seaports, it is many investors’ delight and first choice of labour. There is Ogun State with its sprawling industrial ecosystem. Osun State had relatively nothing to offer but its sleepy landscape dotted with old corrugated roof sheets faded and tattered from decades of hopeless permanency. No one in his or her sane mind conceives of Osun State as an investment destination, not with the Modakeke crisis and all. But the Engineer took it on and promised to turn the state into a commercial hub as well as lead its people out of poverty to prosperity. How much did he deliver on that promise? And what can he leverage from that experience to his present posting and assignment. From where I stand, if Osun State was a challenge sir, think again, for the Federal Ministry of Interior is a mammoth challenge. Given Nigeria’s present security challenges and in the midst of a population always looking for the negatives and failures, perceived or real, I will say you sure have a job cut out for you.

No matter what anyone thinks, this is a man that embraces his responsibilities with humility and honesty. Well, he has admitted to us that he knows nothing about internal security. For me, that is another way of saying, ‘Hey, I’m open to constructive suggestions from you out there’.

As governor of Osun State the man, Ogbeni, through his initiatives was able to curb crime incidence rate to 0.94% and in 2016, the state was recorded as the state with the lowest crime. Well in the ‘Wild Wild West‘ this is one impressive feat. How did he do it? No matter what, he has to apply those same formulae and more to the tackle the national security challenges threatening to engulf us all.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) National Manpower Stock and Employment Generation Survey, 2017 and NBS Labor Force Statistics volume 1, Unemployment and Underemployment Report, Q1and Q3 2017, he achieved this through the Osun Youth Employment Scheme. This is a strong indicator for power tool in the strategic kit for crime reduction and increase in general well being.

He went to Osun State with loads of ambitions and strong determination to move the state forward. Against this background he embarked on infrastructural development, a policy he used as a double edge sword to achieve employment and economic uplifting of the people. He initiated a cargo and maintenance Airport and constructed roads that link towns and settlements, including border roads and in-town roads. His ambition was to see Osun State as the commercial hub of the South West, while Lagos transits to being the West Africa regional commercial hub. What happened then? Much has been achieved in that direction but the fall in the price of oil at the international market and gradual creeping in of global financial crises contributed to the financial emasculation of the small state. However, Ogbeni did look inward and was able to increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N300 million to over a billion. In addition he embarked on giving massive support to MSMEs in the state with a N4 billion scheme that benefitted 133 SMEs, 800 Cooperative Societies, 9,955 individuals across the 30 local government councils of the state, including the area office of Modakeke. Leveraging on opportunities provided by organisations, agencies and donor agencies to train, empower and support thousands of persons active in MSME sector, Ogbeni was also admirably a champion of education, which he invested much on and he was swift to admit failures and challenges misinterpreted by himself and his team.

He went to Osun with a six point integral Action Plan and has records and data to prove it. Admittedly, he has left Osun State with a legacy worthy to be built upon, set the state on the path to industrialisation and socio-economic development that would see Osun leaping ahead of its peers. Hopefully, the new governor who was a vital part of the Ogbeni administration will see it fit to continue these innovative and proactive initiatives. Continuity is what builds nations and move them forward.

The big question is how all of these would help him in this new assignment. He is definitely hard working and a dogged fighter, but at the Ministry of Interior he is going to need all his wits, all the help he can get. He is at the moment probably the Minister on who our collective security rests. How much he is able to bring his political and strategic capabilities to bear on this all-important ministry is much awaited. How he navigates the murky political waters of the security environment is what we all await. Good luck sir ! You need it.