A Tale Of Two Houses And The Battle For Control

In Nigeria’s political history, state assemblies have become the victims of perpetual contentions between governors and their godfathers, both of whom desire to control the state legislature and reduce that arm of government to a mere rubberstamp of their personal ambitions. In this dispensation, it was Edo and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly that the battle took centre stage. In this piece, Patrick Ochoga and Beatrice Gondyi, examine the battles within.

Edo State House Of Assembly:

From all indications, history seems to have repeated itself in Edo state where the State House of Assembly ran into a messy show of shame over its leadership selection in 2014, when the then state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, battled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was in the majority.

At the time, Oshiomhole presented himself as the victim but in the current tussle, he is the aggressor because his party, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he chairs, are in control at both the state and national levels.

Contrary to the former commotion, the situation today is compounded largely by the deteriorated relationship between the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Arguments are that while Obaseki wants his allies in key positions in the Assembly, the latter, who is supposedly a godfather, is said to have pocketed the minds and conscience of a majority of the members that are loyal to him and is using them to stir instability and chaos.

With this heated atmosphere, the battle line was drawn after 19 out of the 24 members-elect on June 17, called on Obaseki to immediately inaugurate the seventh assembly, following the expiration of the previous one on June 7.

To everyone’s amazement, the special adviser to the governor on media and strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on June 19, issued a statement to inform the public that the Assembly was inaugurated on Monday, with nine members electing Frank Okiye as Speaker and Yekini Idiaye as his deputy, after which sitting was also adjourned till July 17.

Surprisingly, attempts through calls from all corners to avert the daylight breakdown of law and order received no attention as aggrieved members were rather urged to seek redress in court. The war of words, blame games, unhealthy rivalry and unrests continued.

Despite court orders obtained by the state house of assembly restraining the National Assembly, Oshiomhole, in an interview earlier this week, insisted that he won’t be dragged into supporting the speaker, describing his emergence as illegal.

As it stands, the intervention of the National Assembly and other stakeholders have proved futile as both parties in the imbroglio continued to lock horns in court.

However, observers are of the view that with the failed intervention of critical stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the crisis, it is clear that the supremacy battle between Oshiomhole and Obaseki is geared towards denying the governor the party’s ticket in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election in the state.

The National Assembly’s move and threat to take over the Edo House of Assembly also suffered a setback following four restraining court orders obtained by the state assembly.

The 13-member ad-hoc committee led by Hon Abdulrazak Namdas had in July visited Benin to investigate the crisis in the state. But the senate committee on its part, following the order restraining the National Assembly from taking over the house, deferred action on Edo State assembly pending when it will resume from its annual vacation on September 24.

However, lawmakers loyal to Oshiomhole have continued to insist that the way out of the present crisis at the assembly is for Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter to those loyal to him and insist that the inauguration of the house was done in line with the provision. But the governor’s loyalists insist that proclamation letter cannot be issued twice or trice because that is what the law says.

Peace had seemed to be coming to the feuding governor and the his godfather after Oshiomhole publicly stated that he had no problem with the governor during Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s birthday event, but latest statement that Okiye is not the speaker of the Edo State Assembly and his outburst that the only commissioner he nominated in the governor’s cabinet had been sacked show that the battle is far from over.

However, the bruhaha that has engulfed the Edo State House of Assembly may have been put to a partial end with yesterday’s judgement by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt which held that the National Assembly has no powers to take over the legislative affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Bauchi State House Of Assembly

In the case of Bauchi State, their trouble in the house began after two Speakers emerged thereby stalling parliamentary proceedings which crippled governance in the state.

Eleven members in a parliament of 31 legislators, chose a Speaker and by the time the majority group in the house discovered that they had been served a fait accompli, they promptly elected their own Speaker, thus creating room for two captains in one ship.

Prior to the suspension of the inauguration, the clerk of the house was replaced following the deployment of some permanent secretaries by the state governor. The postponement, it is widely believed, afforded the ruling party time to perfect plans to bring in their preferred candidate from the APC and also occupy the seat of the deputy Speaker, which will give an almost total grip on the house leadership to the ruling party.

But, while the governor, Bala Mohammed is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) the ruling party has the majority at the legislative house with 22 members. The two factions however, earlier elected Abubakar Suleiman and Kawuwa Damina, both members of the APC, as speakers of the house. But their selection, especially that of Damina, did not go down well with the governor.

Despite declaring that the state government is unhappy with the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly, Governor Mohammed has insisted that there is only one speaker in the house.

To help resolve the issue in the state, a 12-member committee of the House of Representatives was constituted and saddled with the responsibility of investigating the crisis that culminated to the emergence of the two speakers. The committee was set up by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, with Musa Sarkin-Adar, as chairman.

After a month of impasse by the factions, they eventually agreed to sheath their swords the factional Speaker, Kawuwa Damina, on August 2, led the remaining 16 members to take their oath of office and oath of allegiance.

The 17 Members were inaugurated at a special session of the house and presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Kawule (Bauchi Central, PDP).

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was also at the Assembly complex as an observer during the special session, told newsmen in an interview that it was victory for democracy and the people of the state.

He commended Damina and his group for bowing to pressure and for coming to be sworn in pointing out that the crisis in the Assembly has been resolved.

The governor said he holds no malice against any of the Lawmakers assuring that he will work with them for the development of the state.