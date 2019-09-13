Ajimobi: Oyo APC May Appeal Tribunal’s Judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has said it will take the appropriate steps after studying the judgment delivered on its petition challenging the victory of Senator Kolawole Balogun (PDP–Oyo South).

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Azeez Olatunde disclosed that after studying the judgment, the party might seek redress at the Appeal Court.

It would be recalled that the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan had in its judgment delivered on Tuesday upheld Balogun’s victory at the poll.

Balogun defeated former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who was the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of APC in the Feb. 23 National Assembly election.

“We are still studying the judgment. By the grace of God, we are going to take the necessary and appropriate steps after studying the judgment,” he said.

Olatunde, however, wondered why the court which agreed that there were irregularities in the election did not give the mandate to the person who won with regular votes or order a rerun.

He cited a similar ruling given at the Osun State Governorship Tribunal which was upturned by the appellate court.

“Somebody who has been accused and found guilty of irregularities must not benefit from the irregularities. That is the moral standard,” he said.

He said the party had grounds for appeal and urged members to remain calm and united.