NEWS
Ajimobi: Oyo APC May Appeal Tribunal’s Judgment
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has said it will take the appropriate steps after studying the judgment delivered on its petition challenging the victory of Senator Kolawole Balogun (PDP–Oyo South).
The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Azeez Olatunde disclosed that after studying the judgment, the party might seek redress at the Appeal Court.
It would be recalled that the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan had in its judgment delivered on Tuesday upheld Balogun’s victory at the poll.
Balogun defeated former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who was the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of APC in the Feb. 23 National Assembly election.
“We are still studying the judgment. By the grace of God, we are going to take the necessary and appropriate steps after studying the judgment,” he said.
Olatunde, however, wondered why the court which agreed that there were irregularities in the election did not give the mandate to the person who won with regular votes or order a rerun.
He cited a similar ruling given at the Osun State Governorship Tribunal which was upturned by the appellate court.
“Somebody who has been accused and found guilty of irregularities must not benefit from the irregularities. That is the moral standard,” he said.
He said the party had grounds for appeal and urged members to remain calm and united.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet