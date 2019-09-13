Bayelsa Guber: Gale Of Defection Hits PDP As Ex-Legislator, Deputy Gov.’s Brother Joins APC

There are signs of wider crack within the fold of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State following the defection of the party’s grass root mobilizer and pioneer member Southern-Ijaw Constituency 2, Hon. Target Segibo and Prince Gabriel Jonah, the immediate Junior Brother to the State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Leadership also gathered that more chieftains of the PDP may follow suit in the coming days due to the emergence of party flag bearers of the party and Chief David Lyon of the APC.

It was gathered that while some of the PDP Chieftains are reportedly angered by the way and manner the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Douye Diri were handled by the Party National Leadership and Governor Seriake Dickson, others claimed their decision to dump the Party was based on the Gov. Dickson’s unilateral hand pick of candidates for the party without respect to the opinion of stakeholders.

The defection of Prince Gabriel Jonah, according to close party sources, was long overdue due to the political struggle between the Restoration Caucus team led by the Education Commissioner, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite and the State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah in Nembe Local Government area of the State.

It was gathered that despite the loyalty of the State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, he was not allowed to choose the candidate for the last State Assembly election. Hon. Ben Ololo was returned despite the disposition of the Deputy Governor.

The rivalry however recently degenerated to an alleged open confrontation between loyalists of the State Deputy Governor and the Hon. Commissioner of Education, Jonathan Obuebite, where threats were reportedly issued ahead of the Governorship polls.

Another source claimed the attempts by the loyalists of Governor Seriake Dickson to allegedly abort and snatch the Oil pipeline surveillance contracts of Prince Gabriel Jonah and the decision of the APC Chieftains of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and other to intervene and stop it made him admire the APC in the state.

Prince Gbariel Jonah, who is popularly known among Nembe peoples as the leader of the Otita Transformation Movement, in an official letter notifying the PDP of his withdrawal from the party, did not state reason for his decision.

In the letter, personally signed by him, and addressed to the PDP Ward III Chairman, Nembe LGA, Jonah expressed gratitude to the leadership of the PDP for allowing him the opportunity to serve the party as a former active member.

Clearly the exit of Prince Gabriel Jonah form the PDP will mean a mass exodus of his teeming followers who see a direction in his path.