Borno 2020 Budget Will Address Plight Of Physically Challenged, Girl-child – Hon Lawan

The Borno state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Adamu Alhaji Lawan has said the 2020 Budget of the state will address the plight of the persons living with disabilities and girl-child as they face a lot of issues within the society.

This followed complaints and submissions made by a group of persons living with disabilities over their neglect for decades by various governments on their welfare and condition, at a town hall meeting organised on “Citizens Budget 2020″ by the Borno state government, at the Musa Usman International Conference hall in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Hon. Lawan who spoke to newsmen after the meeting said the 2020 Budget is going to be citizens Budget said having heard the complaints and submissions of the persons living with disabilities, government is going to sit down and invite them individually to also let them shed more light on their needs.

He added that government will go with the physically Challenged to agree with them on what aspect it is going to inculcate into the budget next year, assuring that if government cannot fulfil all of their needs in the next 2020 budget, with more years on the side of the present administration, it is going to meet all their needs according to what it is going to get and what the budget will look like at the end of the day.

The Commissioner said:” The 2020 Budget is going to be citizen’s budget. Why we held the town hall meeting is to invite all and sundry, including the persons with disabilities, women, elders and traditional rulers to come and air their view.

“The whole idea is for us to get feedback from citizens. We don’t want as a government to just bring on to people the programs and policies of government.

“We want a feedback, we want their participation, we want their advise, so that we can incorporate all their needs, aspirations into the 2020 , that is why we call it ” Citizens Budget 2020 “.

“God’s willing, we have heard the complaints of the people living with disabilities, we have heard their advises, we also got their submission in writing. We are going to sit down, we are going to invite them individually to also let them shed more light on their needs.

“God’s willing, they are not going to be left behind, especially, the physically challenged and the girl-child, because these are the people that have a lot of issues within the community.

“As a responsible government, we will make sure that all their views, advises are incorporated into the 2020 budget. Borno state government has adopted practical measures to enhance community engagement, participation in preparation and formulation of the 2020 budget,” Lawan added.

He said the Ministry of Finance would deliberate on the complaints, suggestions and advice compiled at the end of the meeting and use it in the preparation in the year 2020 and subsequent budgets.

He noted that the state government ministries, departments and agencies had so far presented their submissions to fast track preparation for the “Citizens Budget 2020″.

Continuing he said:” The 2020 Budget will accord priority to girl-child education, persons living with disabilities, housing and infrastructure development, as well as rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme of the state government.

“The state government has entered into agreement with indigenous estate developers for constitution of thousands of houses under the Family Housing Scheme.

” The Federal Ministry of Finance in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the World Bank, would provide grant to fast track reconstruction and infrastructure development projects in the state. ”

The Representative of the persons living with disabilities, Mr Adamu Umar lauded the gesture, noting that it will go a long way to encourage them to make positive contributions in budget preparation and and policy formulations that has direct bearing to their social and economic well-being.