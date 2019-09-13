NEWS
China Chamber Of Commerce Organises First Nigeria-China Chorus Competition
Ahead of the Chinese 70th national day, which also coinsides with the Nigerian national day (October 1st) the China Chamber of Commerce on Thursday organized the first China-Nigeria Chorus Competition for secondary schools across the FCT.
Organisers of the event said they have opted for another better way to kick off the celebration for obvious reasons, which is not only effort meant to cross pollinate cultural ideas between the Chinese government and host country, Nigeria but also to encourage the growth of education in Nigeria.
The event which was the first of its kind, drew students from nine secondary schools across Abuja to participate in a singing competition, using the popular Chinese song, Jazz Me Rose, that narrates a song of life and the beauty of a particular Chinese cultural rose.
The Cultural Counselor, Chinese Embassy, Mr Li Xuda, who spoke at the sideline of the event commended the performance of the students, adding that there is no doubt that China and Nigeria are brothers because of some cultural affinities they share, which includes independent date, hence, the need to promote education and culture between both countries.
According to him, “China and Nigeria are like brothers and this event is to promote educational exchange and culture colouration between the two countries. I think it is the best way to celebrate the national day of these two counties while at the same time promoting local schools in the country”, said Mr Li who was optimistic of possibility of sustaining the event as relationship between Nigeria and China continues to grow.
Earlier at the event, the Chairman FCT Secondary Education Board, Alhaji Yahaya Musa Muhammed who was represent by a staff of the board, Mrs Comfort Garuba, wished the participants a good outing and advised
Dr Austin Maho, one of the facilitators of the event, who addressed the students during the kick off of the event charged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity presented to them by the organizers and make good use of it to break out of poverty circle.
“China is the future of the world and you have to take advantage of these opportunities to allow them position you to the feature”, he told the participants.
Among the schools that took part in the competition are: Government Secondary School, Jabi who came out first in the competition, GSS, Gwarinpa, Modern Secondary School, Maitama, Army Day Secondary School, Asokoro and GSS Wuse.
Others include GSS Wuse II, GSS Garki, and GSS, Apo.
Speaking after the competition, Mrs Benjamin Mwuese, teacher of the winning GSS Jabi and China Programme Coordinator, said she was never in doubt that her school was going to win the competition because they came prepared for it.
She comended the organizers and pleaded that the event is sustained.
On his part, Mr Wan Lian Yu, from the Chinese Construction Company who gave performance assessment of the students, said he was impressed by their performance being a foreign language with the three days given to them to prepare for the event.
“It was a good performance because they only had three days to prepare themselves for this, he told journalists.
The students who were seen jubilating after the event, were showered with lot of educational support materials and sports kits.
