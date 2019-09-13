Court To NASS: You Lack Power To Take Over Edo Assembly

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ruled that the National Assembly lacks the power to take over the function of Edo State House of Assembly or any other House of Assembly in the country.

The court also ruled that the National Assembly lacks the power to direct Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to issue fresh Proclamation to the Edo State House of Assembly, as such would amount to extending the tenure of members of the House of Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and a member of the House, Hon. Henry Okhuarobo, had in their personal capacity, approached the Federal High Court to challenge the moves by National Assembly to take over the functions of the House of Assembly.

Joined in the suit were the Clerk of the National Assembly, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the State Security Service and Edo State Governor.

Delivering his judgement yesterday, the Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Kolawole Omotosho, declared that it is only the Court of Law that can direct the National Assembly to take over or seal the Edo State House of Assembly.

Omotosho said: “There is nothing before the court showing that the Edo State House of Assembly is unable to sit. Some elected members have been inaugurated. The House has been carrying out its legislative duties.

“The National Assembly lacks the power to take over the Edo State House of Assembly. It amounts to taking over the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly. The House of Assembly is not an appendage of the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly lacks the power to seal-up or direct anybody to seal-up up the Edo State House of Assembly. The Nigerian Constitution is a federal constitution and National Assembly cannot unilaterally decide that Edo State House of Assembly is in crisis and seal-up same.

“It is only a court of law that has the power to make findings, particularly after listening to parties, to decide if the National Assembly can take over a House of Assembly.

“I hold that it is the court that has the power to define and hold that Edo State House of Assembly cannot function and the National Assembly can take over.

“As far as the law is concerned, the Governor of Edo State has given a Proclamation. The National Assembly has no power to direct the Governor to issue a fresh Proclamation. The Governor is the Chief Executive of the state and cannot be controlled by the National Assembly.

“The Court will be extending the tenure of members of the Edo State House of Assembly if it holds that the Governor should issue fresh Proclamation. Nigeria is a federal state and state governments are autonomous. Our political actors must see it like that and treat them as such.”

Speaking to newsmen later, Counsel to the Obaseki, Santos Owootori, described the judgement as sound and victory for democracy.

Also speaking Counsel to claimants, Kingsley Idahosa, said they were glad that the judgement went in their favour.