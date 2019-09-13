Don’t Be Intimidated By Nigeria Challenges Osinbajo Tells Graduands

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has counselled the graduating students of Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State advised University graduating students not to be intimidated by the nation’s problems but rather be focused and face the challenges of life headlong.

Osinbajo who was represented by the Acting Chairman, Board of Trustees, of Redeemers University, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade at the institution’s 11th convocation ceremony admonished the graduating students not to join bandwagon of pessimists who complain daily about the nations challenges rather than face the challenges and succeed in life.

According to him, the world itself is full of distractions capable of luring those who are not focused away from attaining their goals adding that the serious minded ones will take advantage of a lot of opportunities that abound in the nation.

Meanwhile, in the midst of ravaging unemployed university graduates in the country, the best 2018/1019 graduating student of the institution, Mary Opeyemi Dosumu secured two automatic employments at the event.

Announcing her employment to the fold of AMNI international Petroleum Development Company, one of the honourary doctoral degree awardees, Dr. Tunde Afolabi said the best student has the option of either taking up the automatic position of Graduate Assistantship of the Redeemers University earlier announced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Enisan Akinlo.

Chief Afolabi who commended the instruction for turning out quality graduates annually told the graduands to be courageous as they can be the best of whatever they want to be.

He however urged them to follow due process and avoid cutting corners in an attempt to make it in life.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Enisan Akinlo who reeled out achievements of the institution urged the 379 graduating students not to be intimidated by challenges as such challenges are opportunities to shine.

He charged the graduands to maintain self -discipline by conquering self and above all consecrate themselves through a special covenant with God.