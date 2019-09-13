Eid El-ghadeer: Missing Link In Leadership Of The Ummah (Iv)

Soon, Nigeria celebrates her 59th independence anniversary. In such occasion, a lot is spent in the name of celebrations at various levels of government, such money could have otherwise, be used to improve general infrastructure and socioeconomic well being of the populace. I don’t know how many Nigerians are happy or satisfied with the level of development/administration in the country in all ramifications, especially when it is compared with its sisters in terms of history, independence, human and natural resources.

Lack of good governance is the major problem with our country as most of its leaders are very selfish, myopic and unpatriotic in the true sense of the words. Besides the corruption that cuts across all sectors of the country, most disheartening is the level of insecurity, shedding the blood of innocent citizens. Nobody can tell the actual number of people massacred, humiliated or displaced, despite their poverty stricken condition, especially in the North-east.

A very unfortunate example of such innocent citizens’ bloodshed was the Zaria massacre of December, 2015, when the Shiites were killed and mass buried. In chapter six of his book titled the faithful, Karl Maier, the American journalist and author of ‘This house has fallen; Nigeria in crises’, put a prominent quote from Sheikh Usman bn Fodio, “a kingdom can endure with unbelief, but it cannot endure with injustice.” Justice is the key to peace and stability of all nations. However, there is always a limit to oppression, as Allah is never unaware of the oppressors and their evil acts.

Apparently, most important thing for the country’s development is for the citizens to wake up and decide for themselves. People have been agitating for change through good governance, which has not been realised despite incessant claims by unwilling political elites.

To shed more light, one can study some institutions established by Imam Khomeini (QS) of blessed memory, such as the International Qud’s day, unity week and the international university for Islamic denominations among others. The International Qud’s day was declared in 1979. The day was meant to express solidarity and unflinching support for oppressed Palestinians and indeed all other oppressed people of the world.

It was observed by international communities irrespective of religious, racial and geographical differences including human rights activists and civil liberty organisations! The annual event traditionally precedes last Friday of Ramadan, the actual day set aside by the Imam as protesters usually storm streets of central London in UK, some parts of Europe and the United states, to protest the maltreatment of defenseless Palestinians, mostly women and children, for many decades by the merciless Israeli government. It is imperative to acknowledge this effort by the people wishing peace to reign and justice to prevail all over the world.

The Imam’s words, “the Qud’s Day is a universal day. It is not an exclusive day for Qud’s itself. It is a day for the oppressed to rise and stand up against the arrogant.” As a prominent Muslim scholar, he pointed out the most lingering problem disturbing the Ummah as the invasion of Palestinian lands and creation of Israel in its place, subjecting its defenseless and rightful citizens, especially women and children to untold persecution for over seven decades!

To promote the much needed unity of the Ummah, he also established the unity week for the Muslims to get solidly united on the prophetic guidance. As such, the week emphasises the need for strict obedience to Prophetic mission under the common testimony of faith. The predicament of the Ummah is not unconnected with the way it ignores the message and oft-repeated unity despite clear warning of the holy Qur’an! This no doubt, is the root cause of all humiliations faced in different parts of Muslim world such as Palestine and Myanmar among others. The unfortunate situation in Nigeria with regard to increasing poverty, fear, confusion, general insecurity, killings, and other forms of persecution, no doubt owe their origin to this.

The university of Islamic denominations was also Imam’s legacy meant to mobilise, train and educate the vanguards who will protect the interests of Islamic values and unity at all costs. The unity is very necessary for the Ummah to regain its lost glory. And this could easily be comprehended as cordial relation and ethno-religious tolerance are always encouraged in Islam. Imam Ali (AS) said, “do not despise a human being; for he is either a brother to you in religion or a partner in creation”.

On the broader perspective, in the peak of eloquence of blessed memory, two quotes of Imam Ali (AS) are very relevant, “hate no one, no matter how much they have wronged you. Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is, give much even if you have been given little. Keep in touch with the ones who have forgotten you, forgive who has wronged you, and pray for the best for those you love” and “awaken your heart to kindness and mercy for the people and love and tenderness for them, because people fall into two categories; they are either your brothers /sisters in faith or your equals in humanity.

The successor of the Imam and leader of the Islamic revolution, Sayyid Ali Khamne’i (May Allah protect him), is squarely on the legacies of the Imam. And irrespective of the enemies’ propaganda, he was cherished by the Ummah as a whole with the exception of the confused minds who deliberately refused to justify his works, “… For surely it is not the eyes that are blind, but blind are the hearts which are in the breasts” Q22:46

The concept of Wilayatul faqih -governance of the jurist that replaced the Shah’s monarchy with absolute Islamic system in place is part of the most sensitive issues that Imam buttressed for the benefit of the Ummah in general. Even in his farewell message to the Iranian nation in particular and the world in general, the topic of our discussion is very clear. “…with a heart that is calm and confident; with a joyous soul and a conscience hopeful of Allah’s graces, I take my leave from brothers and sisters, and journey to the eternal abode, and I very much need your good prayers. I ask Allah, the Benevolent to accept my excuses for inadequate services, and I ask the nation to accept my excuses for my shortages and inadequacies and to move forward with force, determination and will.”

These legacies, owing to the historic revolution come to stay with change clocking four decades despite pessimistic calculations of its enemies over the period. This has, in addition, proved the fact that the revolution did not happen by chance, but a destiny by Allah, the Omnipotent. At this juncture, I always remind our esteemed readers of some authentic traditions in the light of Q47:37 “….if ye turn back (from the path), He will substitute in your stead, Another people; then they would not be like you”. Abu Hurairah narrated as recorded by Imam al-Tabari, the companions asked the messenger; with whom should we be substituted if we turn back? He touched the shoulder of Salman Farisy -the Persian, saying this and his people! Imam Jaafar al-Saadiq (as recorded in volume two of Bihar al-Anwar, pages 445 and 446) said “A great man of Qom will invite people towards truth and freedom, and they will accept his call resolutely and with an iron will, gather round him. They are individuals who fear no calamities and unpleasant happenings and never tire of combat and endeavour. Their only hope and refuse is Allah. Ultimate victory and success belong to chaste and virtuous people and those who follow the way of Allah.”

Consequent to the triumphant success of the Islamic revolution under the leadership of the Imam, the Muslim world was blessed with a great gift which the Imam described as a trust from the Most High. Looking at the pages of recent history, of all the social changes, revolution as a popular uprising for a complete change in political power and fundamental dominatory values, is the most important. Only six such significant revolutions were successful and generally recognised; the French, 1789, Russia 1917, China 1949, Cuba 1959 and Iran and Nicaragua 1979. Revolutions occur in stages with a lot of multifaceted implications but very positive results. The Islamic revolution in Iran was very distinct in the way and time it occurred considering the powers, resources and intelligence used against it.

To be continued