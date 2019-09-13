Ekiti  Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students

The Ekiti State government on Friday visited the families of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) who lost their lives during Tuesday’s protest in Oye-Ekiti.

The government delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji paid a condolence visit to the homes of Joseph Okunofua and Kehinde Dada who were killed during the violent protest that erupted in the state..

Others in the delegation were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure; Commissioner for Environment, Hon Gbenga Ageyo; lawmaker representing Ido/Osi 1 at the State Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Fawekun, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr (Mrs) Enuice Oladimeji.

The delegation visited Mrs Esther Okunofua, mother of Joseph, who was a 300 level student of Biology Education in Ido -Ekiti and Mr and Mrs Adedayo Dada, parents of Kehinde Dada in Usi Ekiti.

Oyebanji said the visit was at the instance the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; who was saddened by the unfortunate incident, adding that the visit was to demonstrate that the state government share in their grief and to encourage them during the trying period.

“On the instruction of the governor, delegation of the government is here to condole with the families that lost their loved ones during the unfortunate incident that happened in Oye Ekiti. We are here to commiserate, encourage them to take heart and to assure them that government is with them in this trying period”, Oyebanji said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure who also spoke with the parents in Yoruba language urged the parents of the deceased to take solace in the word of God as no amount of counselling can fill the vacuum created by the irreparable loss. She also prayed for the families.

“The Governor and his wife sent their condolence messages. They share in your grief over the unfortunate incident and they prayed that God in His mercies will not allow a reoccurrence. The loss is painful but it is our prayer that the almighty God will keep your remaining children safe. Never again will you bury any of your children”, she said.

At the resident of the late Kehinde Dada, the deceased’s elder brother, Bankole Dada thanked the government delegation for sharing in their grief.