Family Of Slain LAUTECH Student Demands Justice

The family of a slain final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has cried out for justice two years after the deceased was allegedly murdered by yet to be identified killers.

James Adesoji Adediran was reported to have hanged himself two years ago but the family alleged that the assailants staged the suicide scene of the son and called on the Nigeria Police to unravel the circumcision leading to his death provide the result of their findings.

A member of the family, Pastor Anthony Jaiyeade Adediran while speaking with journalists in Ibadan during their follow up investigation on the slain final year student of the Urban and Regional Planning Department of LAUTECH, disclosed that the police have not been able to come out with anything substantial on the matter despite all the promises and this have left the whole family to live in fear.

He said prior to the death of Adesoji, the father who is a clergy man and one of the leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), a major block under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in his local government have received series of threats and warning from different quarters warning him to desist from talking against the government and its policies, especially in the area of safety of lives of the citizens who were constantly being killed and many churches set ablaze by herdsmen and other criminally minded people in various parts of the country.

Adediran explained further that Adesoji’s mother, Mrs. Funmi Adediran as a political activist and a member of Accord Party had also been invited several times to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) or the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an invitation she had vehemently resisted each time it comes up and this according to him didn’t go down well with them.

The incident which the police said they have been investigating had not yielded any positive result as no one have been arrested nor invited for questioning by the police.

This have however shattered the family of Adesoji apart as they now live in perpetual fear as they don’t know who is next on the list of the killers among the family members”, he said.

At the Oyo State Police Command headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said though investigation was on going on the matter, but said he knew little or nothing about it as the incident happened long before he assumed office.

He however assured that investigation is ongoing on it as the case must have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department CID, Iyaganku Ibadan.

Also at the Homicide Department of the CID, Iyaganku Ibadan, the officers said they can neither talk on the matter nor readily trace the file as they were newly transfered to the section.

Fadeyi a Superintendent of police, however advised that in case vthe family have any new clue to the matter, they should just come up with it as it will go a long way to assist the police in their investigation.

Adesoji who was described as a jovial, funny and easy going promising young man was murdered in his hostel room on March 18, 2017.

The family however concluded by expressing hope that the case of the gruesome murder of the young Adesoji Adediran will not go the way of other high profile killings in the country, such as that of late Pa Alfred Rewane, Chief Bola Ige, Dele Giwa, Marshal Harry, Funsho Williams Dipo Dina etc, which had been on for years now without any conclusive investigation or notable prosecution, so that other family members can live in peace.