FCC And The Challenges Of Maintaining Balance In Appointments

Nigeria’s Federal Character Commission (FCC) is composed of an executive chairman, secretary and commissioners representing 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. And once, Abayomi Sheba was appointed the acting chairman of the commission. Until his appointment, Sheba was the Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State on the board of the Federal Character Commission and his appointment followed a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated September 18.

Sheba’s appointment followed the principle of federal character, which states that the older commissioner representing any state in the commission can take over the office of acting chairman until the new chairman is appointed by the federal government.

But after the tenure of Sheba ended on July 17, 2019, and he vacated the office in line with the principle of the commission, the oldest commissioner from the six geopolitical zones in the country was Amb Abdullahi Shinkafi, representing Zamfara State, who has been awaiting the approval of the federal government to oversee the office of the chairman in line with the mandate.

It has however been observed that when a new chairman emerges, it appears that recruitment into federal government agencies and organisations are directed towards people from the zone of the chairman.

According to the Act setting up the Federal Character Commission, the president is responsible for the appointment of the chief executive officer of the MDAs and these appointments may not necessarily be determined solely by federal character considerations. However, the appointment of principal officers of such MDAs should take cognisance of the state of origin or geo-political zones of the chief executive officer to ensure balance and avoid marginalisation of any section or group of the country.

The FCC was established by Act No 34 of 1996, now cited as FCC Act. Cap F7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which mandates it to implement and enforce the federal character principle and to ensure equitable distribution of public posts, socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities across the country.

“The principle mandates of FCC is to ensure that each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory shall be equitably represented in all national institutions and in public enterprises and organisations.

“The commission is not subject to the direction, control or supervision of any other authority or person in the performance of its functions under this Act other than the president. With this Act, the presidency needs to address the issue of recruitment and appointment across the country to end marginalisation challenge.

“The mandate includes providing an equitable formula, subject to the approval of the president, for distribution of socio-economic services, amenities and infrastructural facilities; formulate modalities and schemes subject to the approval of the president, for redressing the problems of imbalances and reducing the fear of relative deprivation and marginalisation in the Nigerian system of federalism as it obtains in the public and private sectors.”

The federal character mandates that the formula be implemented in states and local government level to ensure equitable distribution of positions. According to the commission’s principle, the best and most competent person shall be recruited from each state of the federation to fill positions reserved for the indigenes of the state. However, this noble ideal appears to have been abandoned by government.

The Federal Character Commission has been at the centre of monitoring and enforcing compliance with the Federal Character principle. Its mandate was further expanded to include ensuring fair and equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural

facilities. The commission was established to give effect to Section 14, three and four of the Constitution, which provides the principles of fairness in “employment, the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.”

Its major functions are to work out an equitable formula, subject to the approval of the president, for the distribution of all cadres of posts in the civil and the public services of the federation and of the states, the armed forces, the police and other security agencies; bodies corporate owned by the federal or state government and extra-ministerial departments and parastatals of the federation and states. It is also to promote, monitor and enforce compliance with the principles of proportional sharing of all bureaucratic, economic, media and political posts at all levels of government and to take such legal measures including the prosecution of the heads or staff of the agency of government which fails to comply with any federal character principle or formula.

– Nzor writes from Abuja.