FG Determined To Rehabilitate, Re-Integrate IDPs – Sen Garba

President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is determined to improve the lives of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), ensuring that they are rehabilitated and reintegrated back to their previous communities, or even into new ones.

This was made known when the commissioner of the National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and IDPS, Sen Basheer Garba Mohammed, visited the camp in Yola, Adamawa State.

While noting that much woatated that the federal government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the IDPs are well taken care of.

He said, “Today’s needs assessment visit, is my first since I assumed office exactly two weeks ago. It is aimed at providing my team and I with the opportunity of interacting closely with the Nigerians that are impacted directly by our policies.

“It is one thing to sit in Abuja, meeting with technical experts, mapping out the way forward for our internally displaced population, however, it is another thing entirely to be here; to meet with you and your families; to hear from you and your families; but most importantly, to learn from you and your experiences and use your knowledge to effectively strengthen our coordination efforts with our international partners.

“I thank the United Nations; the European Union; the USAID Programme; the World Bank and all our international partners that have started engaging with us to improve our response and efficiency on issues relating to migrants, refugees and of course, our IDPS.

“Additionally, we are also here today to provide some humanitarian relief and assistance to our fellow citizens. We have come with health supplies; educational items; and food for you and your families.”

“At the first camp, we were able to distribute health supplies; educational items; and food. As we work to rehabilitate the people of this camp, we have come here with empowerment items like machines and fertilisers. These instruments, will help to make the farmers amongst the IDPs in this camp more self-sufficient as they gradually, but surely reintegrate back into society.”