Flood Ravages Lokoja, Destroys 3 Buildings

Floods have ravaged some parts of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and this has led to the collapse of three buildings.

The state commissioner for Environment, Mr Sanusi Yahaya, who confirmed this in Lokoja, yesterday, said that persistent heavy downpour of the past few days led to the floods.

He also said that the water level in River Niger had been increasing on a daily basis in the past two weeks, saying that the water had reached 9.48 metres by yesterday.

The commissioner said that floods had ravaged houses along the bank of the river in Lokoja and occupants evacuated to safety, adding that no life was lost.

He said that three houses, including a two-storey building had been submerged, while a bridge was also washed away in Igalamela Local Government Area.

“There is likelihood of flood occurrence in some parts of the state. The flood prediction is coming to pass,” he said, while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting.

He directed those living along riverbanks and flood paths to relocate immediately to avoid being washed away.

He called on the stakeholders, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Red Cross, Navy, civil defence, and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to brace up and join hands with the state government to confront the disaster.

According to him, what the stakeholders need to do urgently is to revive strategies deployed in 2018 and improve on some areas as there is no more time to waste.

Mr Bitrus Samuel, head, Abuja Operation Office of NEMA, said that the meeting was called to appraise the level of preparedness and early response strategies put in place by stakeholders.

He said that the rising level of water in River Niger and prolonged heavy rainfall had made flooding inevitable, saying that all hands must be on deck to confront it.

Bitrus, who was represented by Mr Shola Babatunde, assistant head, NEMA, Abuja Operation Office, called for a well-articulated programme to educate and sensitise members of the public.

He said that this was necessary to reduce the disaster impact, especially the magnitude of human and economic losses.

”It is sensible to be proactive based on past experiences, to take great steps in planning and preparing in order to respond to them in a coordinated and integrated manner,” Samuel said.

The executive secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Julius Mejiyan, in his address, said that staff of the agency were on ground and ready to be deployed.

He said that SEMA was in need of inputs and support from relevant stakeholders to successfully manage the flood disaster.