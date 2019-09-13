Gov Bello Unveils Free Healthcare’ Initiative In Kogi State

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has unveiled an ambitious free health provision initiative christened; GYB door-to-door Free Healthcare Initiative.

The programme was formally unveiled earlier today, Friday, in Lokoja.

Speaking following the commissioning, the Governor said it was introduced as part of efforts to reach every citizen of the state in order to address the health challenges being faced by the most vulnerable citizens of the state.

“This programme is for our people irrespective of their social and economic standing, but our main objective is to ensure those we describe as ‘hard to reach,’ that is those living in the most rural areas of the state get attended to.”

In his own address, the state health commissioner, Hon Haruna Audu said the present administration had since inception conducted 28 medical outreach programmes in line with the yearnings of the people at the grassroots and that this would be the 29th.

He revealed that during these outreaches, surgeries and advanced medical procedures were conducted with over 876 surgical cases being sponsored so far, and that many of these surgeries took place abroad.

“There are cases where the patients would have been left to their fates as low socio economic standard is one of the commonest mitigating factors to accessing quality healthcare. But His Excellency’s gesture of kindness has brought hope back to Kogites who were hitherto hopeless.

“It is in continuation of these wonderful services that the State Government has organized this door-to-door outreach program directed towards impacting positively on the life of the people at the grassroots.’