I Spent N280m On Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa – Air Peace Boss

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama has disclosed that he spent over N280 million on the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.

Onyeama disclosed this while addressing the media shortly after 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa over xenophobic attacks.

The airline had offered free flights to those who sought to return.

“I put together over N280 million in order to bring these people back, Air Peace decided to bring them free of charge, nobody paid us a dime, we decided to do it free of charge for our country and for our people.

“When I stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian national anthem, there was nobody there singing about separation, they felt proud to be Nigerians, they rose in unison, that drew tears from me.”