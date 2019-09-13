I  Was Relieved Tribunal Judgement Coincided With FEC – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “fabulous coincidence” the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which lasted almost the same duration as the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the FEC meeting came as a relief as it took away the tension that would have gripped him if he was to watch or listen to the proceedings of the tribunal live like many Nigerians.

Buhari disclosed this when he met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had come to congratulate him on his victory at the tribunal following Wednesday’s judgement.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate at the February 23 , Atiku Abubakar had dragged Buhari and the APC before the tribunal seeking to nullify his victory at the polls.

According to the President, the weekly FEC meeting provided him an opportunity to take his mind away from the judgement being delivered, and that luckily for him the first memo which was on 2020 budget took about five straight hours of proceedings.

Buhari, however, urged the governors and the leadership of the APC to make efforts to institutionalize the party so the it would outlive them in governance.

His words’ “On this judgement, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council meeting of this government was taking place. It lasted about the same time with the judgement. I thank God for that because I think I would have gone into trauma or something.

“So I was busy trying to concentrate on the memos. The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours. So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing ours for about seven hours here.

“It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.

“So thank you very much for sharing the glory with us. What I will say to your congratulations, the chairman of the party and the governors, is that we make sure that we really institutionalized the party, so that when we leave the stage the party will continue to lead.”

Earlier, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu who led his colleagues on the visit said they were surprised that Buhari was able to preside over the FEC meeting, not minding what was going on at the tribunal.

He told the President that they would continue to support his policies and programmes aimed at taking the nation to its Eldorado as evidenced in the current massive infrastructure development and agricultural revolution.

Also speaking at the brief event, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said:

“We never had doubts that you won your votes. All the issues raised by our opponents were trashed out one after the order by the Justices that sat on the panel.

” But of particular interest to us Mr. President as members of the Progressive family is that we are all aware that the only asset Mr. President has invested and continues to invest in your political journey and your political project is your integrity.”