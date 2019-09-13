I Wasn’t Paid For Sanwo-Olu’s Political Song – Tetuila

Veteran singer, Tony Tetuila, has revealed that he didn’t collect any payment for making a song for Sanwo-Olu Babajide, the new governor of Lagos State.

While it is not new for musicians to compose songs for politicians, certain people felt Tetuila had collected a huge amount of money from Sanwo-Olu for the initiative.

However, in a recent interview, Tetuila explained that he didn’t receive any payment and that he did it because he is a politician himself.

“I am a member of the APC, so I did the song as my contribution to the campaign of the governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu. People shouldn’t forget that I am a politician too, I contested the state House of Assembly election in Kwara State in 2015.”