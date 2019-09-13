Our societal social interactions, economic transactions and political activities, reveal the need for more discussion about injustice. People need to know how to define injustice, identify it’s types, understand it’s causes and more importantly, it’s remedy from the Islamic point of view. The sense of injustice is a universal human feature, though the exact circumstances considered unjust can vary from culture to culture.

“Truly, we did offer the trust to the heavens and the earth, and the mountains, but they declined to bear it and were afraid of it. But man bore it. Verily, he was unjust (to himself) and ignorant (of its results). Q. 33:72. In view of this verse, we can simply say that, injustice and justice are two sides of the same coin – that injustice is simply a lack of justice and each of the two is a human universal phenomenal.

By definition, injustice is a negative quality relating to unfairness or undeserved outcomes. The term may be applied in reference to a particular event or situation, or to a larger status quo. In Islamic philosophy and jurisprudence, injustice is defined as either the absence or the opposite of justice. In a wither perspective, injustice is deprivation of right, misuse, abuse or neglect. The negative and dangerous outcome of injustice made the Almighty to prohibit it upon Himself “….and thy Lord wrongeth no-one. Q. 18:49 He started with Himself and made it general prohibition because the sense of injustice can be a powerful motivational condition, causing people to take action not just to defend themselves but also others who they perceive to be unfairly treated. In other words, for evolutionary reasons, humans who witness others being subjected to injustice can respond as though it was an act of aggression towards themselves.

A 2012 study published in ‘Psychological Science,’ found that even babies have a sense of justice and dislike having it violated, even when they witness events that do not directly affect them.

Types

Basically, there are three types of injustice: 1- unjust dealing with the Lord 2- injustice to oneself 3- injustice to others.

Unjust dealing with the Lord is a situation where by man associates someone or something with the Almighty. This is known as Shirk: “And (remember) when Luqman said unto his son, when he was exhorting him: O my dear son! Ascribe no partners unto Allah. Lo! to ascribe partners (unto Him) is a tremendous injustice. Q. 31:13.

Injustice to oneself is failure to work towards life actualisation, either by rendering oneself to living a miserable life in this world or by disconnecting oneself from Allah. “Await they aught say that the angels should come unto them or thy Lord’s command should come to pass? Even so did those before them. Allah wronged them not, but they did wrong themselves. Q. 16:33. This type of injustice is dangerous hence it results to bad ending of life.

The last type of injustice is that which affects others and results in conflict.

In the next episode, we shall be looking at the effect of injustice. May Allah bless our efforts. Causes selfishness, a common cause of injustice is human selfishness. Self-centeredness was marked as a key feature in a phenomenological theory of criminality named “The Criminal Spin” model. Accordingly, in most criminal behaviours there is a heightened state of self-centeredness, that differently manifests itself in different situations and in different forms of criminality. As Plato described at length in ‘The Republic,’ people will often commit acts of injustice when they calculate it is in their interests to do so. Taking one’s interest and desire first leads to all evil: “Have you seen him who has taken as his god his own desire? Would you then be guardian over him? Q. 25:43 It is almost impossible to guide such character who lacks empathy and human feelings. Lack of empathy has been seen as one of the roots of selfishness, extending as far as the cold manipulation of the psychopath. Psychopathy is traditionally a personality disorder characterised by persistent antisocial behaviour, impaired empathy and remorse, and bold, disinhibited, and egotistical traits. Egocentricity know no bounds, no relationship or Law. It only considers interest. Joseph’s brothers considered only their own interests when they plot to kill their own brother.