Insecurity: Prioritise Youth Programs, NOA Urges FG

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has called on the federal government to create prioritise programs for youths across the country to ensure a meaningful life for them to address insecurity.

The director general of (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, made the call at the two day Zonal Workshop for Citizens Groups and Other Stakeholders on Civil and Voter Education, with the theme: “Improving the Quality of Citizens Participation in Governance through Civic Education” in Abuja.

At the event which was organised by NOA in collaboration with Open Society Initiative For West Africa (OSIWA), Dr Abari said that the thinking is that if the youth in Nigeria are assured of a meaningful life, they may not be apt to choose the lifestyle offered by the promoters of violence and destruction.

Abari said, “Most of our youth today want to drive exotic cars, build exotic houses, wear expensive designer clothes and perfumes without necessarily working hard to legitimately acquire the resources to make these dreams come true.

“These youth are highly impressionable, they are daily bombarded with news of billions of naira siphoned by government and private sector officials and are being influenced by the flamboyant life styles of people who have acquired ill-gotten wealth.

“Corruption and ill-gotten wealth is beginning to look like the correct thing to aspire to, if a person wants to enjoy the good life and be recognized by religious, traditional and social cultural groups,” he said.

He urged government at all levels to prioritize programs, policies that will create an opportunities for youth, adding that the youth group to find constructive engagement platforms with government.

He noted that NOA undertook the task of mapping of citizens groups in the 36 states and the FCT as a critical step towards nominating participants for the capacity building workshop on civic responsibility which.

He emphasis on the citizens awareness and participation in all aspects of democratic society. Civic education is a continual process that must not be tied only to the electoral cycle. This is not however to say that voter information and voter education are not an important part of the larger civic education endeavors.

“The fact that these security challenges have taken a huge toll on Nigeria’s dwindling revenues. Peace, reconciliation and forgiveness have inherent elements that will help the process of peace building, harmonious co-existence and national cohesion.