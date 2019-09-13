Insecurity: South West Governors Set To Launch Security Operation Code Name “Amotekun”

As parts of measures towards combating security challenges bedeviling the South West, the Governors in the zone have all concluded the arrangements to launch security formation code name “Amotekun”.

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governor’s Forum gave the hint in Akure to journalists on Friday.

Akeredolu, who spoke through the government’s Spokesman, Donald Ojogo said the latests development was the first step at confronting insecurity and banditry in the region.

“You recalled that security meeting that was held few weeks ago, it is now yielding positive results.

“The soon to be launch security formation is one of the efforts being made to tackle all the security challenges in the region.

“The security architecture being put in place by the South West governors would be all-encompassing and a continuous process to effectively curb kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry in the region and protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

“All the forests which criminals are using as hideouts would be combed and criminals flushed out completely.

“In a matter of weeks, this security outfit will be unveiled and the spate of insecurity being witnessed in the last three or four months would have been reduced to the barest minimum, if not totally eradicated.

“And It is going to be an all-encompassing security arrangement code ‘named Amotekun’.

“That is the name of the security architecture that will be put in place. A lot of other veritable and components will follow”.

“So, Ondo state government has already keyed into the project by procuring no fewer than 20 Hilux Vans and 120 motorcycles all in a bid to curb crimes in the state.