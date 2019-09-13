Inuwa’s 100 Days And Way Forward

From day one, at his swearing in ceremony, the governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa, showed Gombe people and the entire world his passion for making a change.

He began by setting up committees to ensure a drastic shift from politics to policy formulation and policy implementation. He designed quick intervention plans in response to matters of urgent importance, including supply of water and electricity, which were immediately restored. Security measures were also taken to curb activities of criminals.

Furthermore, critical infrastructural needs are being addressed at the moment. The administration is tackling certain work-in-progress projects whose level of completion constitute social, economic, financial loss, environmental and health care nuisance, hazards, or is life threatening to the people. Gratuities are being paid to neglected families of deceased civil servants and those who retired since 2014. Disaster victims of flood and erosion have been attended to. Fertilizer has been supplied to farmers at the right time, at affordable price and measures to curb gully erosion are being implemented.

At the onset, the government showed sincerity of purpose and direction. His administration is directed by the wishes, desires, hope, expectations, yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Inuwa’s achievement in 100 days does not lie in the projects enumerated above alone. It also lies with the synergy and the energy arising there from and his loyalty to the party and party members, his refusal to be characterised divisively as anti, or pro this or that; left or right, and his honest and sincere effort to form an intelligence- driven government smatter than the past. He has refused to be dragged into any form of schism. His meritocratic approach is demonstrated by including other people from rival political parties in the decision-making process. All those that contested with him are also on board.

Those who demonise, backstabbers and calumny campaigners are not given a field day. His listening ability, patience and receptiveness to criticisms and his skills in turning critics into useful counselors has endeared him to many.

Governor Inuwa, no doubt, is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, former Governor Goje, who, apart from paying salaries and other incentives promptly, paid furniture allowances and severance to political office holders as at when due. Living standard improved and robust business activities was the order of the day during his tenor. This made room for all Nigerian banks to open branches in the state.

No leader wants to govern under someone else’s shadow or to be seen as a copycat, or a replicator or duplicator of projects in larger numbers. He can however draw inspiration from present or past leaders. The reasons are that resources may vary; aspirations and needs may vary and circumstances may also vary. Furthermore, no two persons can be the same. Under whatever situation or circumstances, location and resource endowment play key roles. In addition to providing basic necessities of life in a sustainable basis for the citizens and providing employment to citizens, one can decide to turn his state or country into a hub like Massachusetts, an education hub, California, an ICT hub, New York, London, Hongkong, financial hubs, and Dubai, commercial hub. Here in Nigeria, Lagos and Kano are commercial hubs, Ota in Ogun State is an industrial hub. Gombe State is located in the center of the Northeast sub-region. It is endowed with many natural resources with robust infrastructure. Although dams and hydroelectric power generation is on the exclusive list of the federal government, Inuwa can change the game by making the Dadin Kowa hydroelectricity a reality, the way Late Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, made the Kainji Dam project a reality by vigorously pursuing it with the Tafawa Balewa government.

The Mambila power project is up coming. All these combine to provide the state with many socially desirable options. But the most technically feasible and economically viable are: to be an education hub, to be an agro-allied industrial hub or a commercial hub. Fortunately, federal government’s policy on agriculture, education, investments, trade and other sectors are favorable. Ambitious they may appear, most of the present-day hubs in the world started from scratch. Ambition they say is capital.

It is pertinent to state that one of the levers of success is for one to be prepared for opportunities that may come any moment. It is therefore reasonable that the government is critically studying institutions in many sectors. The declaration of the state of emergency on education is commendable. The attempt to activate the tomato factory at Kumo is not only visionary, but can be a game changer. The factory has been lying for decades and has never operated to produce paste or juice. If the people of Gombe State and the nation have a taste of tomato paste and mango juice manufactured at the Kumo factory for the first time, it will be a game changer. It will generate revenue and employment.

The new administration has a huge social, political capital, educated, enlightened and enthusiastic citizenry that can support any political will. Game changing, boasting the ecosystem or both at the same time, can propel Gombe State to greater heights.

– Kinafa, a management consultant, writes from Gombe.