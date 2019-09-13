NEWS
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
As it continues its repositioning of the Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC), the Kaduna State Government has sacked two Executive Directors of KSDPC, Arch. Daniel Z. Kambai (Operations) and Yusuf Bala Mohammed (Finance and Administration).
In a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, explained that the decision was in the public interest.
The statement said that the government recently began the revamp of KSDPC by appointing a new Managing Director for the corporation.
The statement reads: “The Kaduna State Government has announced two major decisions pertaining to KSDPC. The decisions announced today are intended to accelerate the revamp of KSDPC into a corporation that efficiently fulfils its mandate and is run in the public interest.
“Two Executive Directors of KSDPC, Architect Daniel Z. Kambai (Operations) and Yusuf Bala Mohammed (Finance & Administration), have been dismissed in the public interest.
“The government has also revoked all land allocations made by KSDPC since 29th May 2015. These allocations were made without the approvals mandated by the Land Use Act and are, as such, invalid.
“These decisions take immediate effect.” the statement said.
