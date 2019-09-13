NEWS
Kogi: Melaye Rejects Offer As Director General Of PDP Campaign
….As Aspirants Pledge Support For Candidate
The post primaries reconciliation process of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State suffered a setback as one of the aggrieved aspirants, Senator Dino Melaye, turned down the position of director general of the party’s governorship campaign in the state.
The party reportedly announced Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the Senate, as the director general of the Engr. Musa Wada governorship campaign council in the forthcoming election.
But Melaye in his tweeter handle said “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos.”
It was however gathered that Melaye was not in the country as at the time he posted the reaction on tweeter.
Meanwhile, some aspirants in the race, named Kogi PDP G-12 group, threw their weight behind the candidature of Wada. The aspirants who stated this at party national secretariat in Abuja were led by former governor, Capt Idris Wada.
Addressing a press conference, the group said they “undertook a postmortem analysis and empirical review of the primary election which led to the emergence of Engr Musa Wada Phd as gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the State.”
According to their communique read by Mohammed Adah Shaibu Tettes, they said “considering the reconciliation efforts of Engr Musa Wada PhD and his preparedness to actively partner with the 2019 PDP aspirants in the Kogi State, the Kogi PDP 2019 G-12 without reservation accepts him as a partner in progress in the liberation struggle and also accepts to work with him in the overall interest of the PDP and Kogi State. ”
Despite the group of 12 aspirants as implied in the name of the group, only 10 aspirants signed the communique. More so, two of the aspirants were absent at the press briefing.
The names on the aspirants on list include, former governor, Capt Idris Wada, RT Hon Emmanuel Omebije, Air Vice Marshal Salifu Atawodi, Princess Grace Iyeh Adejoh, Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, Alhaji Kabiru Haruna, Adebayo Adobayin Averehi, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, Dr Victor Alewo Adoji and Mohammed Adah Shaibu Tettes.
However, Atawodi and Adoji were not present at the press briefing.
