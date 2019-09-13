Makinde Vows To Recover Looted Fund

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to recover all looted funds in the state from former officials, saying the recovered funds would be kept in a special bank account.

The governor while playing host to the management of the Unity Bank Plc at Agodi governor’s office, said the account will be made open to everybody to avoid the recovered money being looted again.

”We want to recover the money in a very transparent manner and for people to see what the present administration has done with the money recovered.

”People should know how money belonging to them is being spent. The state money seized from individuals by the EFCC will be returned to the account,” he said.

Makinde disclosed that after he got into office, he discovered that N1.2 billion being state-money seized from a certain government officials.

Makinde said he had since approached the EFCC to refund the same to the state government, to support his administration’s drive to reposition the alleged comatose education sector.

While assuring the citizens that the state’s account with the bank would be used to save the looted money recovered from ‘wrong hands and accounts’, the governor charged the bank to also hold the state accountable because the government would not compromise the trust reposed in it by the people.

He said that his administration was ready to foster a partnership with bankers, processors, agriculture and business experts to develop the state.