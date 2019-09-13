Man, Docked Over N.2m Fraud In Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun has docked one Ayowole Ayo, (35) over alleged N.2m fraud.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and stealing slammed on him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June, 2019 around noon at Oke-Ogbo, Oniyanrin Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant by means of fraudulent trick did cheat one Adeleke Mustapha of his sum of N250,000, which is meant for his oil business.

He added that the defendant stole the sum of N250,000, property of one Adeleke Mustapha.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9) and 421 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Bolaji Adewale, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term with the plea that his client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction among other bail conditions as he adjourned the case until Sept 27, for mention.