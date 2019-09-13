Mrs Buhari Tasks AFN To Maximize Potentials of Women

The Wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has tasked the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potentials of women for operational effectiveness to address emerging security threats.

Mrs Buhari stated this in a keynote address at the Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security with the theme “The imperative of gender mainstreaming in the Armed Forces for operational effectiveness”.

Mrs Buhari who was represented by Dr Hajol Sani said women who posses traits of patience, perseverance and passion are often prevented from participating in combat duties but rather restricted to the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance,human resource, personnel and logistics.

“The security issues bedeviling our country still abound probably because we are yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potentials of women for operational effectiveness.

“There is need for the reformulation of laws and policies that border on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment,” she said

She further called for training and development opportunities specifically designed to support the needs of female soldiers.

“The wide margin and lack of flexibility in structures based on gender should be abridged,” she stressed

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Gabriel Olonisakin said the Armed Forces of Nigeria have adopted the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which calls on all member states to ensure that women and societal security needs are safeguarded through increased emphasis on prevention, protection and participation in military operations.

Gen Olonisakin said the AFN have adopted the agenda by implementing various initiatives and policies to mainstream gender perspectives into military operations.

“Currently the Armed Forces of Nigeria has attained 27.7 percent female participation in peacekeeping operations. This is higher than the UN recommendation of 17 percent,” he said

The CDS explained that to achieve the above,the Nigeria Defence Academy NDA has commenced training of female cadets as combatant officers.

“These women are given equal opportunities like their male counter parts including commanding major combat units and flying fighter jets for the NAF. The Nigerian Navy has also deployed women as sailors and for other key aspects such as ship maintenance,” he said

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihu (Rtd) the conference was apt and timely given the strategic significance of female military in operational efficiency of the Armed forces.

The Minister who was represented by the Deputy Director Education MOD, Mrs Ene Ujah assured the Armed Forces of Nigeria of the Ministry’s commitment to project the needed cordial relationship between the Ministry and the AFN to promote peace and security of the country.