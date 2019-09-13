My Target Is To Enroll 75% Of Girls In School – Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs and former commissioner / minister of state for science and technology, Dame Pauline Tallen has unravelled her plans to ensure that Nigerian women understand their role in governance. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, she pledges to ensure at least 75 percent enrollment of girls in school.

Your tenure as deputy governor under Jonah Jang was marred with crisis and lots of mudslinging. Do you regret serving in that administration?

Not at all. It was a service to my people. My best comes out in difficult circumstances. What he meant for bad, God turned it around for my good. I don’t know why things happens that way because Jang begged me to be his deputy. He went as far as pleading with my husband and other relations for me to join him. Anyway, that is now history, I believe God has vindicated me and also blessed me for my loyalty and patience.

So talking about coming out strong, what lesson did you learn from your moment of trial and neglect?

I learnt to have faith in God. I learnt that if I remain faithful, God will fight for me. What happened was a test for me and it brought out he best in me. You won’t know your strength until you go through a trying period.

Being Saddled with the task to reposition Nigerian women, Can you reel out your plans to deliver on this tedious mandate?

The President has assured Nigerians that he will ensure that everyone is carried along. He also wants Nigerians at all levels to feel the impact of his administration especially women and young persons who form the bulk of his voters. I want to make women understand that they have a significant role to play in governance. The world revolves around women. They are in control of everything and nothing can work well without women. the woman secures the child for nine months in her womb. She nurtures the child and continues to nurture her child to old age.

It is generally believed that the women fold is a house divided against itself. Can you change this perception?

Gone are the days we hammer on that. I want to change the narrative. Any woman that hates the other is just envious. Nigeria’s current problem stems from the lack of love. Once there is love, things will work well. It will be a shame for any woman to hate the other. We have to be united else, we will not succeed. If there is love, then there will be no corruption. You will want the wealth to go round. The way Nigerians steal money is terrible. Why would someone steal and then bury it in soak way, grave and the rest? They steal more than their grandchildren will ever spend. But if you love your country, you will be fair, just and go out to protect the vulnerable.

Some of the impediments faced by Nigerian women are tradition and religious belief. This believe is archaic , Can it be changed?

We must not fight over these issue. This religious perspective is all lies. If you meet true Christians and Muslims, they will tell you that no religion that stops a woman from getting education. I schooled in kano and I can tell you that the Quran does not stop anyone from getting an education. We used religion to cover our evil ways. So we will use advocacy to enlighten people on the need to be just, honest and loyal to the nation.

Go to Islamic countries, when I was a minister the first time, I went to Indonesia, a predominant Islamic country but they had over seven women then as ministers. I also went to Pakistan and many women were ministers. Their women don’t even cover their heads the way we do here, yet they educate their girl child. Religion is in the mind because you can deceive me but you can’t deceive God. The dressing of covering up is culture, it is not religion. A good Catholic will not enter the church without head tie. So we should not mix culture with religion.

Statistics shows that over 5.5m school girls are out of school in Nigeria. Is there a policy in place to correct this anomaly?

I recently met the minister of education on some of this issues. Government will make it a policy that every child must be in school. Any person that deny’s a child basic education will face the wrath of the law. The child right act will be enforced. Its a crime against the child to keep them out of school.

These out of school problem is worst in the north/west where insurgency has sent thousands of young girls out of school. What is the ministry doing to check this trend?

We will work in collaboration with religious leaders and the state governors in the ravaged areas. Itb will take lots of advocacy and stability to make them go back to school. Parents and community leaders will also help out in this advocacy. You can see that, the federal government is encouraging enrolment by providing free lunch for pupils. Parent must also be made to understand that sending a girl child to school has a lot of benefit not just for families but for the whole community and nation. My father once said that, ‘anybody that gives birth to children without having a girl among them has not started. ‘ Look around you and you will see how women are soaring. The girl child is first a mother, sister and helper. If we get it right through education, the society will change. An educated girl will not be molested, raped or used for trafficking because she will know her right. She will also contribute to nation building.

You were quoted to have declared marriages by underage girls as null and void. Don’t you think this pronouncement could affect the tradition of some communities and countries where it is allowed?

Again, I believe advocacy will change that perception. By the time government starts prosecuting those who refused to send their children to school, these things will stop. It’s a holistic approach. We will keep talking until we get it right.

Among the problem Nigeria women face is infant and maternal mortality which has been put at 821 per 100,000 live births. Does this bother you?

I have also started talking with the ministry of health and they have assured me that, they will work with me to achieve Mr President’s laudable programs. Getting it right with the woman will mean getting it right with the family. In fact , I think this ministry should be called ‘Ministry of family’ because when you better the life of a woman, you have better a whole family.

The issue of human trafficking in Nigeria has taken a worrisome dimension . What are you going to do differently to halt the trend ?

Human trafficking is indeed a disturbing issue I have battled with for years. It is present day slavery. Parents are deceived because of poverty. That is what this government is trying to resolve. The federal government wants to empower women to enable them take care of their families. Nobody can take the daughter of an educated woman in the guise of getting her a job in Germany or Italy. She will investigate and verify their information before releasing her daughter. So education and enlightenment are some of the things we will do. Most trafficked children are of poor and illiterate background. With this knowledge, our emphasis is on education.

Mr President has severally been lashed over his unsatisfactory handling of xenophobic attacks where many Nigerians were killed and properties with millions of Nair destroyed. What is your take on this?

Mr president acted swiftly. Even when he was still in Japan when the situation had not degenerated to what it is now. He spoke with his South African counterpart and also recalled the ambassador. Besides this, he also sent envoy to the country. So I think Mr president acted in the right direction. I am not happy with what is happening in South Africa. It is barberic. The same South Africa that we helped get independence. Very importantly too, I want to say that, Nigerians must also obey the laws of any land they are living in.

Talking about insecurity that has bedevilled the country, what do you think can be done to curb kidnapping and banditry. Or are you not worried that women are at the receiving end?

To say that am very worried is an understatement. I however can say that Mr president is doing his best to stop it. He is worried about the security of this country. Nigerians should not forget that at one time, boko haram almost over run Maiduguri. So many people were being kidnapped and attacked but since he came in, these things has reduced to the barest minimum. Security is every body’s business. We should not just leave it to government. We must also strive to protect our environment and loved ones

Coming back to your mandate, what legacies do you hope to leave behind?

I should be able to get about 70 percent enrolment of girls in school. I want to see more women in Parliament and as local government chairman, state legislators and even one or two governors. we can achieve this. My prayer is that our women will be united and that they will be able to support and campaign for fellow women during elections.