NAF Destroy Terrorists Training Facility In Borno State
The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno Sate.
The Director Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the operation was executed on 10 September 2019, following credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.
He noted that the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.
“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants,” he said
He added that the few other fighters who were seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.
