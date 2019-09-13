Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Training Facility In Borno

Published

1 day ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Daramola said the training facility was destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

He explained that the operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Daramola said the ISR identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.

“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.

“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants.

“The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: