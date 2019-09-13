NEWS
NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Training Facility In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Daramola said the training facility was destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of the Operation Lafiya Dole.
He explained that the operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
Daramola said the ISR identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.
“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.
“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants.
“The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks,” he said.
The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)
