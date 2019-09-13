NEWS
NDDC, IFAD Vow To Boost Food Security In Niger Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun collaborating with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to boost food production in the Niger Delta, an official said.
Dr Akwagaga Enyia, the Acting Managing Director of NDDC said this on Friday during a meeting with IFAD officials at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.
Enyia said that current NDDC management was targeting food sufficiency and employment creation in the area.
“We believe that this partnership between IFAD and NDDC will enhance the productivity of farmers and women for alleviation of poverty from the region.
“NDDC is willing and prepared to partner with IFAD to improve food productivity, employment opportunity for women and youths,” she assured.
The managing director expressed optimism that such collaboration between NDDC and IFAD would create employment and reduce poverty in the region.
On her part, the Country Director of IFAD, Mrs Niddine Gnossa, said that IFAD recently decided to extend its programmes to the southern part of Nigeria having been working in the northern part for extended period of time.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IFAD is a UN agency that works with governments across the world to support agricultural programmes.
“We understand that this programme will be important to farmers in the Niger Delta, and as such we are committed to having this programme start as soon as possible.
“IFAD is passionate to creating opportunities for the youths and farmers to enable them increase their livelihoods and income by working in the agriculture sector,” Gnossa said.
She commended NDDC for its willingness to work with IFAD to boost food security and create employment opportunities in the Niger Delta and country at large. (NAN)
