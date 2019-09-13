AGRICULTURE
NGO Promises To Empower Farmers On Bee Farming
Mr Sola Adeniyi, Executive Director of an NGO, `GoGreen Africa Initiative’, has promised to empower farmers in apiculture with the right training and provide technical know-how to willing farmers to improve on bee farming.
Adeniyi made the promise on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
He said that the act of apiculture was practised around the world, saying it is something farmers in Nigeria should look into to generate more wealth for the nation when exported.
He said that the NGO was developing series of outreach programmes for farmers in need of pollination services as a source of nutrition and providing income for bee farmers.
“Our passion is to empower farmers with practical beekeeping skills, provide training on development and implementation of apiculture projects for honey production across Africa,’’ Adeniyi said.
“We will want farmers to get informed and empowered to learn about different available agribusiness opportunities that will uplift them,’’ he said.
Adeniyi said that there was need for young farmers to get involved in bee farming because it had huge potential for economic growth.
“A lot of people do not know the tremendous monetary value they can get out of bee farming,’’ he said.
He, however, appealed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to look into apiculture to help grow the economy of the nation.
Adeniyi also appealed to the Federal Government to provide farmers with modern farming technologies to enhance farming activities and to encourage young farmers. (NAN)
