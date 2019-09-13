NILDS And Capacity Building For Lawmakers And Legislative Staff

NILDS recently organised a proficiency certificate course in official reporting for staff of National and State Assemblies. JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH chronicles the event and expectations.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) is saddled with the responsibility of organising capacity development services for democratic Institutions and governance in Nigeria. Since 2011 when it was established by an act of the National Assembly.

Consequently, the institute has lived to it’s mandate by organising capacity trainings which has to an extent , enriched the legislative capacity of federal and state lawmakers.

The institute in some cases has even sent lawmakers to ivy league institutions for capacity trainings.

To further pursue its mandate of capacity building for various players in the legislative arm of government, the NILDS recently, extended its training workshops to chairmen and members of the State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions .

Last week, it was the turn of staff of national and state assemblies to receive capacity trainings from the institute and expectedly, a positive outcome is expected.

Indeed, official reporters in the legislative arm of government are the people who take records of parliamentary operations and proceedings in plenary and at committee levels .

In his remarks, Director General of NILDS, Prof Professor Abubakar Sulaiman tasked official reporters at both the National and State Houses of Assembly to be more proficient on their job .

Giving the charge to those trained by the Institute on modern techniques of reportage , the DG NILDS, said , since records on operations and proceedings of Parliaments are not only very important to serving legislators but to the parliament itself as an Institution of governance, those saddled with the responsibilities must be very proficient .

He said, this is because, “ Proficiency of such official reporters will not only add value to the service of the legislators but help in putting on ground , robust institutional memory for the country as far as democratic governance is concerned “ .

According to him, as a way of sharpening the skills of the official reporters , the Institute will from time to time, continue to provide capacity building programmes or trainings for them one of which he said had just ended with the first batch of 26 trainees drawn from the National Assembly and some State Houses of Assembly .

The trainees he added, were given intensive trainings on contemporary issues in official reporting , overview of legislative practice and procedure, lawmaking in parliament, ICT tools, Principles and practice of keyboarding .

Other skills sharpening areas covered were elements and features of verbatim report, Hansard style manual and bound volume management

.On his part,John Niyi Olanrewaju, senior research fellow and head of training NILDS,said official Reporting represents one of the core functions that help to record proceedings, activities and operations of parliaments for immediate use and future reference and to preserve institutional memory.

According to him, for the legislators to discharge their constitutional roles of lawmaking, oversights and representations effectively and efficiently, there is need for knowledgeable workforce to support the day to day running of parliaments and official reporting is a technical component of these activities.

Today, he noted that Hansard provides a clear and independent record of proceedings in the Chamber of the House of Commons, the sub-chamber in Westminster Hall and House of Commons General Committees. Hansard is a full report in the first person of all speakers although it does not always report every word said by a Member.

According to him” In addition to the Parliament of the United Kingdom and the UK’s devolved institutions, a Hansard is maintained for Parliaments of the most countries including Canada, Hong Kong, Uganda, the East African Legislative Assembly, New Zealand, India and Ghana.

“The use of modern technologies has significantly changed the dynamics and the methods involved in capturing and reporting parliamentary proceedings. The timely availability of these reports for members of parliament and the public has become essential for achieving greater parliamentary transparency and accountability, as well as efficiency in the law-making process.

“Some parliaments are able to use technology to provide accurate verbatim accounts of plenary debates on the same day and sometimes within a few hours. However, a significant number of parliaments around the world have not yet developed such capabilities. Many of these parliaments have voiced their need for support in order to understand the technological options that are available to legislatures and to implement them in their environment.

“A rich base of knowledge and experience exists among the parliaments of the world and, if shared, can help all improve their capacity to capture and report proceedings and hence expand legislatures’ openness and citizens’ knowledge of the parliamentary process,” he added.

One of the resource persons, former speaker, Taraba State House,Rt. Hon. Josiah Sabo Kente PhD said Parliaments are the indispensable institutions of representative democracies around the world. Whatever their country-specific rules, their role remains the same: to represent the people and ensure that public policy is informed by the citizens on whose lives they impact.

He stated that effective parliaments shape policies and laws, which respond to the needs of citizens, and support sustainable and equitable development.

“Parliament is a political institution. It is a place for political, and often confrontational, debate. But it is also a place where, at the end of the day, national policies are forged and conflicts in society are resolved through dialogue and compromise.

According to him, “Parliament is a complex institution. It functions at different levels and many actors influence what it does. Members of parliament, the Speaker and leadership, political parties and groups, Secretaries General, clerks and administration all play a part in shaping its work. “

“No two parliaments are the same. They differ in form, role and functioning. They are shaped by the history and culture of each individual country. Yet they all share the same ambition: to give people a voice in the management of public affairs,” he added.