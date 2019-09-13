Osinbajo Wants Regulatory Agencies To Serve As Smooth Business Facilitators

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged regulatory agencies in the country to make it easier for micro, small and medium enterprises to thrive by making registration easier for them.

Osinbajo warned business regulating agencies against making business difficult for entrepreneur and called on them to see themselves as facilitators in promoting the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

The Vice President made the charge during the launching of the 24th edition of National Small and Medium Enterprises clinic in Birnin Kebbi.

He called on the business regulators to be business friendly as well as facilitate the growth of MSMEs and not as tax collectors.

The Vice president promised that the federal government would still look at the possibility of reducing the registration fees of the MSMEs “Let me urge federal and states business regulators. You are not to be obstacles to MSMEs. You are to make business and opportunities easier for them. You are not to be tax collectors”.

He commended the Kebbi State Government for promoting small business in the state “the federal government was impressed with the level of growth of MSMEs in Kebbi State and has decided to establish a commercial fishing clusters that would engage 9,000 fishermen next year.

“Kebbi is home of the resurrection of agriculture. its success on the Anchor Borrowers rice production has demonstrated that we can practically produce what we eat without importing them”, he said.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser in the Presidency attached to office of the Vice President on Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), Mr. Tola Adekunle-Johson disclosed that the Federal Government had created over 300,000 SMEs in the last three years through direct contact and reduction of businesses registration by 50 percent.

“For now, Federal Government has created almost 300,000 SMEs because there was discount of registration of businesses by 50 percent for six months and it was extended by 90 days.

“The responses we are getting from these entrepreneurs are fabulous. Because, the Vice- President has reached out to over 400,000 SMEs. Through his office, a lot of people have gotten their businesses registered, sent for training and participated in exhibitions outside the country.”

Earlier, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed gratitude for the visit of Vice President, Osinbajo to the state for the official launching of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises clinic.

He said that Kebbi State is an entrepreneurial state with each of the 4 emirs having distinctive and unique entrepreneurial populace that have been active in entrepreneurship both within and outside Nigeria.

“Kebbi by both history and culture is an entrepreneurial state, there is hardly any commercial center in Nigeria that does not have somebody from Kebbi “”,he said.

Bagudu also said his administration has provided funding support for some small and medium entrepreneurs such as the fishermen, butchers and women groups associations with 300 million each to boost their business.

He added that Kebbi State government was fully prepared to key into the programs targeting to boost entrepreneurship and would continue to offer enabling environment for SMEs to thrive in the state.