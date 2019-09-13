Osun Begins Unveiling Of 100 PHCs Today

Osun State Government will today commence the inauguration of the revitalised 100 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The government noted that the revitalisation exercise will cover 332 PHCs, which is one per ward, adding that 100 of them have been completed, some of which had already been put to use from the day they were completed because of exigency.

The government further explained that the first phase of the exercise that starts today will witness the inauguration of 21 Primary Healthcare Centres while the remaining ones would be done subsequently.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Mr Remi Omowaye and Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, on behalf of members of the Osun Health Revitalisation Committee said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was committed to ensuring healthy living.

According to the Supervisor for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, the initiative was in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people to advance the health sector in the state, with a view to providing quality health care at the primary and secondary levels.

He noted that the administration is resolute in bringing about the desired change in the health sector, saying that was what informed the need to embark on the overhauling of the health system in the state.

“The ongoing transformation in the health sector is a clear manifestation to the government’s commitment to healthy living. This government is no doubt committed to the fact that ‘health is wealth’ as reflected in the huge investment the state government had made to reposition the sector for the use and betterment of the citizenry”, Isamotu added.