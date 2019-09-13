PDP, Atiku Should Apologise To Nigerians – Lai Moh’d

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said yesterday that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, owe Nigerians apology for willfully distracting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with a frivolous election petition.

The Minister also advised PDP and Atiku not to appeal Wednesday’s judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in St Petersburg, Russian Federation, on Thursday, said , while the PDP and its candidate reserve the right to pursue their petition to the

highest level, they will be better served by dropping their desperation and realising that there is a limit to tomfoolery.

‘’Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.

‘’This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll,’’ he said.”

According to Mohammed, instead of casting aspersion on the judiciary with their poorly-framed reaction to the ruling of the Tribunal, the PDP and its candidate should be thanking their stars that they are not being prosecuted for coming to court with a fraudulently-obtained evidence.

The statement partly reads, “’’It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every

turn will present in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server. Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough.”

The Minister commended the Tribunal for not only doing justice to the case but for explaining, in painstaking details that lasted hours, how it arrived at its judgement. ‘’We also thank Nigerians, who voted massively to re-elect President Buhari, for their continued support,’’ he stated.