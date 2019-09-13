Police Parades Man For Raping 4 Years Old Boy, 25 Other Criminals In Sokoto

Sokoto state Commissioner of Police, (CP) Kaoje Ibrahim has paraded one Abdulsalam Muhammad of Marmanum Nufawa area for allegedly raping one 4 years old boy, Zaharadeen Isiyaku.

The CP who described the act as unnatural offence and homosexual vowed to ensure that justice is served in all the criminal cases at his disposal.

Reeling out their offences one of the other, CP Kaoje said, on the 05/09/2019 about 1140hrs, one Isiyaku Aliyu of Marmanum Nufawa area, within Sokoto metropolis went to Kwanni police state and reported that on the 04/09/2019 at about 2100hrs, one Abdulsalam Muhammad of the same address criminally lured his 4 years old son, one Zaharadeen Isiyaku into an uncompleted building at the same address where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of him against the order of nature.

Ibrahim Kaoje further paraded 25 other criminals with diverse degrees of offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, trafficking in woman, and culpable homicide, possession of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, attempt to commit rape, criminal intimidation, armed robbery and culpable homicide, conspiracy and theft as well as armed robbery and kidnapping.

Among those paraded for trafficking woman and culpable homicide were Saifulahi Aminu and Yusuf Maidamma Yabo who both conspired and lured one Khadija Adamu to an hotel named Executive within the metropolis for sexual purposes were she was equally given out to 2 others namely Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal for the same act of immorality.

According to a statement read by the CP, the said Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal allegedly conspired and drugged Khadija Adamu in the process of their immoral purpose.

Khadija was however said to have been over dosed leading to her unconsciousness where she was subsequently rushed to the hospital and eventually died from the effect of the drugs.

The CP, further confirmed that Abdullahi Bafarawa (Jokolo) and Shamsudeen Lawal flee the state after the incident, adding however that the police is on their trail and will ensure that they are brought to justice.