Sen Rose Oko Congratulates Gov Ayade’s Victory At Tribunal

…Says its a reaffirmation of the overwhelming support of Cross Riverians

The Senator representing, Cross River Northern Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko has congratulated Cross River State Governor, Prof Sir Ben Ayade over his victory at the tribunal today.

This is coming on the heels of the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, upholding the victory of the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade.

The Senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, noted that the governor’s victory at the tribunal was a “reaffirmation of the overwhelming support of Cross Riverians.”

She said, “Please accept my congratulations on Your Excellency’s well deserved victory at the tribunal today, the verdict is a reaffirmation of the overwhelming support and votes of the good people of Cross River State at the poll and the judiciary has once again restated its commitment towards the protection of democracy and the rule of law in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

“The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had by this verdict vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which declared His Excellency our digital Governor, Prof Sir Ben Ayade, as the Governorship flagbearer of great our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and winner of the election as it declared, ‘in line with the mandate freely and willingly given by Cross Riverians’ there’s no doubt that it is an evidence of the great work His Excellency have been doing in the state.”

She also urged the good people of the state to continue to support the governor in his industrialisation drive, agricultural revolution policies and quest to better the livelihood of ordinary Cross Riverians.