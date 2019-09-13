Seyi Shay Drops ‘Gimme Love’ Featuring Teyana Taylor

Nigerian superstar, Seyi Shay, has released a new single, ‘Gimme Love,’ featuring United States recording artist, Teyana Taylor.

The song is an afrobeat inspired tune with a rhythmic take on R&B and it sees Shay’s exotic pop vocals luring the listener, while Teyana’s gentle, sensual rasp helps create an emotive anthem for love.

Directed by Walu and produced by award winning producer, Sarz, the culturally rich music video which comes with a perfect blend of fashion and romance, was shot in Harlem, New York.

It is expected to premiere today alongside the song on Shay’s Youtube Channel.