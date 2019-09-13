ENTERTAINMENT
Seyi Shay Drops ‘Gimme Love’ Featuring Teyana Taylor
Nigerian superstar, Seyi Shay, has released a new single, ‘Gimme Love,’ featuring United States recording artist, Teyana Taylor.
The song is an afrobeat inspired tune with a rhythmic take on R&B and it sees Shay’s exotic pop vocals luring the listener, while Teyana’s gentle, sensual rasp helps create an emotive anthem for love.
Directed by Walu and produced by award winning producer, Sarz, the culturally rich music video which comes with a perfect blend of fashion and romance, was shot in Harlem, New York.
It is expected to premiere today alongside the song on Shay’s Youtube Channel.
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors Of KSDPC, Revokes Plot Allocations
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Pays Condolence Visit To Families Of Slain FUOYE Students
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- CRIME3 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet