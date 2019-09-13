SGF Receives Community Policing Report, Promises Speedy Implementation

The Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has received the committee report on the implementation strategies on strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

In his remarks while receiving the report yesterday in his office, the SGF said Nigerians and indeed the present administration prides itself as having the political will to tackle the issues of insecurity occasioned by the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, militants.

According to him, insecurity have remained serious threats to good governance, effective service delivery and overall economic development and wellbeing of Nigerians.

At the inauguration of the committee, Mustapha said he apprised them of the expectations of the government adding that he expected members to patriotically study the Report of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, the expressed opinion and recommendations in order to properly advise Government.

The SGF noted that the committee work covered the issues of policy, institutional and legal frameworks as well as the underlying factors that impede the capacity of the security agencies to adequately contain the various manifestations of insecurity in our dear country.

He equally noted that their work touched on the need to deploy appropriate technology in the fight against the various dimensions of criminality, the context of coordinating internal security architecture, capacity development and professionalism of security personnel, citizens’ involvement in internal security management as well as innovative funding mechanisms of security agencies and their operations and not the least, welfare of personnel.

He said “I am highly delighted that you worked assiduously hard to exhaustively examine the Report of the Executive Course 40, 2018 and proposed some far-reaching recommendations, including implementation strategies aimed at reinvigorating the Internal Security framework and Community Policing in Nigeria within a short timeframe.

“I have no doubt therefore, that the outcome of your recommendations would enthrone a paradigm shift that will focus on Community Policing, re-orientation of citizens and building a sustainable conflict resolution process that would assist in solving the perennial security challenges in the country.

“Let me assure you that government will critically, and without any delay whatsoever, study your report and speedily give effect to the recommendations therein.

Earlier in her remarks ,permanent secretary special services office and chairman of the committee ,Amina Shamaki, said the committee has proposed innovative alternative funding mechanism to ensure the provision of infrastructure, equipping agencies with modern gadgets and weapons and for the welfare and wellbeing of personnel.

She further stated that the committee emphasised the deployment of technology particularly, for intelligence gathering, pre-empting incidences of crime and for resolving complex investigations.

“We highlighted the need for the security Committees at the State and Local Government levels, to be made functional and the involvement of all strata of the society including the integration of the informal security outfits into the community policing strategy.

On his part, Inspector General Of Police, Mohammad Adamu said the time for community policing has come pointing out that policing should start from the community and not the uniform personnel