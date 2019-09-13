Tambuwal Summons KAEDCO Over Poor Power Supply In Sokoto

Worried by the incessant power outages and its attendant consequences on the people of Sokoto state, the governor, Aminu waziri Tambuwal has entered into deliberation with officials of the Kaduna Electric (KAEDCO) on how best to ensure stable power supply in the state.

The governor, who expressed dissatisfaction over the worrisome degree of epileptic power supply by the company passionately engaged them on how best to find lasting solution to the challenge.

While tasking the company to ensure that customers get reward for their monies, Tambuwal noted that, they have contributed enough as a government, individual, local government and community level by providing nearly 90 percent of the transformers currently used in the state.

Tambuwal, who assured KAEDCO of his resolve to give all the needed support towards fixing the challenge, also reminded the company of how consumers are compelled to contribute monies in fixing their transformers, erect fallen poles and carry out other repairs that should ordinarily be done by KAEDCO.

Speaking on the essence of meeting the governor, Sokoto state commissioner for Energy Development, Alh.Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe said, it was a manifestation of Tambuwal’s concern over how citizens of the state are treated in terms of power supply. .

According to Balarabe, KAEDCO officials equally used the meeting to explain to governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal some of the challenges such as exhausting nature of equipments and poor payment of bills by consumers as behind the epileptic power supply such

The commissioner said, KAEDCO was equally advised to ensure availability of prepaid meters as the only reliable way to justify energy consumed monthly by each customer.

Speaking on her part, Hajiya Mashida Ibrahim Rabo, Sokoto Office KAEDCO Commercial Manager admitted that said they were at they were at the Government House on the invitation of the governor over the issue of power outage experienced lately in the state.

According to her, the power shortage was not largely the fault of KAEDCO, adding that, inability of consumers to constantly pay bills for energy consumed was behind the cause.

Backing her claim, the Commercial Manager divulged that KAEDCO supplies energy to the state worth over 700 million naira monthly from the National Grid adding however that they hardly generate above 200 million naira from consumers in Sokoto each month.