Tetfund And The Crises Of Research In The Ivory Towers

Research, primarily, are carried out by universities and other related centres and agencies specifically established for that purpose. Research is however, usually also propped, supported and initiated by industries, philanthropists and several international non-governmental organisations. Talk of the huge grants given by the likes of the Carnegie, Ford, Bill and Belinda Gates Foundation, or the grants that come from a number of United Nation agencies, among others, for the purpose of research in tertiary institutions across the countries of the world.

The story of Silicon Valley in North Carolina, USA, home to world telecom grants Google, Apple and Facebook, in addition to several start-up related enterprises, tells the tremendous benefits that come with collaboration between industries and research faculties of universities.

In this regard, the crucial role played by Stamford University as the hub of research for most of the telecomm giants is well documented and acknowledged. In return, the university has been deriving the multiplier benefits of flow of funds and grants while at the same time enhancing its prestige and rating as one of the Ivy Universities the world boasts of.

Back home, Nigeria has not been reaping much of the benefits of internally- conducted works of research due to a plethora of reversible reasons. The nation’s Ivory towers appear to suffer from a bewildering shortage of scholars attuned to the conduct of research work. Resultantly, our universities loose out in benefitting from globally available research grants. With a paucity of philanthropists so inclined, government and industries in the country are reluctant to key into the project of stimulating the culture of research.

Driven by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, and, thanks to the rekindled interest and commitment by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, through the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, there appears to be a silver lining on the horizon for the dawn of a robust culture and practice of research in the country anchored by the nation’s universities.

The executive secretary of TETFUND, Professor Suleiman Elias Bagoro, was his vintage self while speaking recently at two different platforms in Abuja. First, at the inauguration of the third National Research and Monitoring Committee (NRFS) and, at an interactive session with directors of research of universities under the theme: ‘Bolstering Research Impact and Relevance through Systematic Research Governance in Nigeria.’ From his two outings, he showed his avid passion for research and conviction that, therein lies a sure route to the nation’s socio-economic greatness.

Addressing committee members of the NRFS, Bagoro announced the Federal government’s approval of an unprecedented N5bn for the National Research Fund NRF, 2019 Intervention budget. Beginning with N3b in 2011 with N1b Naira added in 2015, a total of N2.6b has been allocated to 113 research projects from 2011 to 2019 in five batches. However, only N1.5b of the allocated sum has so far, been disbursed to researchers.

He described the inability of researchers to wholly or substantially access N4b in seven years, 2012 to 2018, as, “not cheering to the FUND.” The TETFUND chief executive therefore urged the committee to change the narrative by, “critically reviewing research proposals and recommending only those that seek to solve specific societal and developmental problems.” He said the time was long overdue to swing our universities away from being mere centres of teaching to becoming centres of research and development.

Bagoro was even more scathing and vehement at his interactive session with directors of research in the country’s Ivory towers. Of the about 8000 Nigerian Professors, he lamented that, only a paltry figure was capable of holding their own on the global platform of researchers. A good number of the proposals seeking research grants from TETFUND, he told the gathering, “makes one wonder if some of these professors are actually the principal investigators in the proposals.” Often, he revealed that, “about 80 per cent of such proposals are condemned because they are poor.”

Most Nigerian scholars, in his view, appear to be more interested in the glory and prestige of academic titles and, not the knowledge. Majority of the country’s research therefore, comes across as merely aimed at getting, “promotions and not for assessing societal ills.” He bemoaned the scenario while calling on stake holders principally, the universities, industries and other relevant agencies, to collaborate in the critical, patriotic emergency to redress the trend.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund under Professor Suleiman Elias Bagoro would certainly have accomplished a major milestone in its primary statutory responsibility, if it succeeds, in the words of Professor Abubakar Abdulrasheed, “in the process of consciously turning some of the universities into research conscious institutions.” The task, as recognised and enunciated by Bagoro himself, is enormous but, not insurmountable.

While the TETFUND, strives to maintain its present tempo of driving the culture of research in the nation’s tertiary institutions, such can only succeed if the scholars in the Ivory towers are prepared and gingered to take up the challenge. Nigerian researchers, unlike their counterparts in other climes, are said to be handicapped by low morale and lack of motivations among others, but this excuse doesn’t appear wholly tenable in view of observations by Bagoro.

– Chukuma writes from Abakaliki.